The 7-1 San Francisco 49ers travel to Dallas to face the 4-5 Cowboys on November 15, 2026. Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey lead the NFC's top team against a Dallas defense struggling with efficiency injuries and rankings. Key focus poiNts include Keenan Allen's debut and the historic rivalry between the franchises.

Matchup Overview and Historical Context

The San Francisco 49ers are set to travel to Texas to face the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL regular season. The kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, November 15th, at 1:25 p.m. Pacific Moment. This highly anticipated contest marks the first meeting between these two storied franchises since the wild-card round of the 2021 playoffs, a game that ended in heartbreak for Dallas when moment expired before Dak Prescott could spike the ball for a final play. San Francisco enters the contest with a dominant 7-1 record,holding the best standing in the National Football Conference, while the Cowboys sit at 4-5 and remain in the thick of the NFC East race despite their struggles this season.

The rivalry history heavily favors the visitors in recent memory. the 49ers have won four consecutive matchups against Dallas,including two playoff victories, and have beaten the Cowboys by at least six points in each of those recent meetings. Despite this dominance, the all-time series edge is incredibly narrow, with San Francisco holding a 21-19-1 advantage over the years. For Dallas, this game represents a critical moment to validate their belief that they possess the talent to compete at a high level, with owner Jerry Jones calling it one of the most significant games the franchise has faced in a long time. Quarterback Dak Prescott aims to return the team to a .500 record, while receiver CeeDee Lamb continues to put up elite numbers,pacing for over 1,700 yards and 13 touchdowns on the season.

Also read Dallas Cowboys Host San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 Sunday Night Game

Team Dynamics and Key Player Matchups

A major storyline heading into this game is the performance of 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy against the Dallas defense. Purdy has never lost to the Cowboys and leads an offense that has been nearly unstoppable, often leaving fans wondering what could possibly go wrong when the unit fails to score on a drive. to bolster their passing attack, San Francisco recently acquired wide receiver Keenan Allen from the Indianapolis Colts at the trade deadline. Allen brings valuable experience,having faced the Dallas defense the previous week while playing for the Colts, where he recorded four receptions for 26 yards. His integration iNto the squad adds another layer of threat to an offense that already features Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel, who is returning from a hamstring injury.

On the other side of the ball, the Cowboys face a daunting challenge. Their defense has been among the worst in the league, ranking near the bottom in points allowed per game, yards allowed per game, and efficiency metrics such as expected points added per drive. Dallas is particularly vulnerable to pre-snap motion, a tactic that the 49ers employ more than any other team in the NFL. Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker has expressed concern about his unit being forced to chase the opponent all day. San Francisco plans to utilize a potent one-two punch in the backfield featuring Christian McCaffrey and Kaelon Black to exploit these weaknesses,while the Cowboys must spot a way to force mistakes from a Niners offense that rarely falters.

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Defensive Struggles and Injuries

While the 49ers offense is highly rated, their defensive unit has shown signs of vulnerability in recent games. san Francisco has failed to record a single sack in the last two contests, raising questions about their ability to disrupt Dak Prescott and generate pressure consistently. Additionally, the Niners are dealing with injuries to thier top two cornerbacks, which could create opportunities for the Dallas passing game if they can sustain drives. In contrast, the Cowboys offense has been inconsistent, oscillating between excellent drives and clunky performances filled with penalties and operational mistakes. it has been up to the 49ers defense,led by Raheem Morris, to prey on these errors and capitalize on turnovers.

The Cowboys, owned and managed by Jerry Jones, believe they've the personnel to perform better than their 4-5 record suggests. However, their defensive metrics paint a grim picture, with rankings in the 28th through 31st spots across key categories. Despite these challenges, Dallas remains in the playoff hunt and a victory would provide a massive confidence boost. Quarterback Prescott and receiver Lamb have been the bright spots for a team that has struggled to find cohesion. Jones has publicly stated that his team has what it takes to improve, but they must execute better than they have in recent weeks,particularly after performances against the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts that showed both promise and significant flaws.

Viewing Information and Broadcast Details

Fans looking to follow the action have multiple options for watching and listening to the game. In the United States,the matchup will be broadcast across various platforms,with detailed scheduling and streaming information available through official NFL channels. For those outside the country,international viewers have specific networks tuned to the event. Fans in Mexico can watch the game live on Canal 9, while viewers in the United Kingdom can follow the action on Sky Sports NFL and Channel 5. The broadcast in the UK is presented with specific commentary teams and production values.

Domestic radio coverage will be extensive, with all 49ers games heard on the U.S. Bank 49ers Radio Network. Listeners in the San Francisco Bay Area can tune into KSAN at 107.7 FM, known as The Bone, or KNBR at 104.5 FM and 680 AM. For Spanish-speaking audiences, a live game broadcast featuring announcers Jesús Zárate and Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost. the event is presented by Visa, which also offers various promotions and updates leading up to game day. social media platforms and the SB Nation app will also provide reside discussions and real-time updates for fans eager to debate every snap and stay informed about team news leading up to the kickoff.