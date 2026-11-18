The Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers will play at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City on Sunday, using opposite preparation strategies for the stadium's 7,352-foot altitude.

The Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers will meet Sunday at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City, the NFL's first game in Mexico City since 2022, with the two teams taking opposite approaches to preparing for the altitude.

The stadium, formerly known as Estadio Azteca, sits roughly 7,352 feet above sea level, more than 2,000 feet higher than Denver. Minnesota is coming off a 30-10 win at Green Bay that snapped a two-game losing streak, and this will be the Vikings' first game in Mexico. San Francisco flew from Dallas to Colorado Springs after beating the Cowboys and is spending the week practicing at the Air Force Academy before flying to Mexico City on Saturday.

Also read 49ers Face Vikings in Mexico City as Top Offense Meets Top Defense

Vikings Altitude Preparation Plan

Minnesota is staying home, with a plan built around a high-altitude room at its facility and a quick trip: the Vikings fly in Saturday and leave right after the game. Vikings vice president of health and performance Tyler Williams said the plan has been in place for weeks. I'd say to date, we have close to 450 sessions accumulated in there.

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Nearly our whole roster has done five-plus sessions and nearly our whole roster has experienced 12,000 feet, which is great, Williams said. Players love that Sunday-to-Sunday weekly rhythm, Williams said. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said the preparation began weeks ago and that the staff talked to soccer teams, NBA teams and others who deal with the same challenges.

O'Connell said the offense plans to rotate players where it can, noting that a lot of it will happen naturally through personnel changes. We're going to have to just navigate the types of things that maybe we would normally be a little bit more aggressive with, or maybe it's using tempo, and then backing off and making sure we're within the confines of the play clock, our substitutions, O'Connell said.

We're going to go compete for 60 minutes, whatever it takes. Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores said the defense will need to rotate, too, saying everybody's going to have to be ready to play. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said he doesn't think altitude decides games, but he acknowledged it helps to be acclimated. I always think the Broncos have a 2% advantage every time at home because they're just more used to it.

But 2% doesn't win you games, Shanahan said. It's definitely nicer to play in something when you're acclimated to that altitude, so you're not as out of breath. But it's rarely the difference in winning and losing. But anything that helps, if it works for a team, we try to do it.

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49ers Mexico City Experience

The 49ers have been to Mexico City before. They beat the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 there in 2022, and Shanahan said it felt like a home game. I always joke, I go to Cabo a lot. I feel like our Mexican fan base is off the chain, Shanahan told reporters.

They're unbelievable. They could come up to wherever we go, and definitely expecting to be there in Mexico City. It was one of the coolest experiences playing there. That many people being that loud for that long was something that was really special, McCaffrey said.

All the Mexican fans are unbelievable, so we can't wait to get down there. The 49ers' last trip south of the border wasn't all smooth. Shanahan said the last bus of players, which usually arrives about three hours before kickoff, got lost on the way to the stadium and arrived an hour and 15 minutes before the game with about 12 starters on board.

Past Mexico Trip Issues

Beyond the delayed arrival and a delayed exit due to customs, he had nothing but praise for the experience.