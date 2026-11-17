The San Francisco 49ers will travel to Denver to adjust to the altitude, while the Minnesota Vikings remain in Minneapolis to avoid the effects of high elevation, following a similar travel strategy used earlier in the season.

49ers are traveling from Dallas, Texas, to the Rocky Mountains, which should help San Francisco adjust to the environment and avoid “altitude fatigue. ” According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Network, the Vikings“altitude fatigue” and will stay home in Minneapolis, which features an average altitude of 830 feet above sea level.

Florio reported that the Vikings will be performing on an elevated field and will have more details on it later this week. While the 49ers won’t be exactly at the 7,280 feet that is Estadio Azteca, they should have an easier time adjusting than their opponent will. This season, San Francisco has shown they aren’t shy about taking the necessary precautions when it comes to traveling.

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The 49ers opened their season in Melbourne, Australia, and flew six days earlier than their opponent, the Los Angeles Rams, as a way to get their players’ bodies adjusted to the time difference. Los Angeles flew the day before they played and flew home immediately after the game, as a way for them to avoid jet lag. With the Vikings deciding to stay home, could the 49ers take advantage of an ill-advised plan for the second time this season? Time will tell.