49ers Tight End George Kittle Cheers on Sweden's Filip Forsberg at 4 Nations Face-Off

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle took a break from football to support his friend Filip Forsberg and the Swedish national hockey team at the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal. Kittle was in attendance with his wife, Claire, and wore a custom Sweden jersey complete with fake Swedish hair. The couple enjoyed the atmosphere and will also be attending the U.S.-Canada game.

MONTREAL (AP) — Filip Forsberg had a big star from another sport in the stands supporting him and Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Saturday at Bell Centre. George Kittle, the tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, was in attendance, cheering on his friend Forsberg. Kittle and Forsberg have gotten to know each other in recent years through their wives, Clair and Erin Alvey, who are best friends and came up with the idea for the trip.

“They’re like, hey, we have a little opening in our schedule, why would you not want to go to Montreal, Canada, in February?” Kittle told The Associated Press during the first intermission. “Super happy that I’m here. What an amazing atmosphere.” The two-time All-Pro wore Sweden’s yellow jersey with the country’s trademark three crows and Forsberg’s name and No. 9 on the back, along with a hat featuring the Swedish flag and fake yellow and blue hair. “Fil brought everything,” Kittle said. “Filip brought this for me and he goes, ‘You have to wear this.’ I said, ‘All right, I will do that.’” Claire Kittle said her husband really bought in to the whole experience with the Sweden-colored hair. The couple also plans to attend the much-anticipated U.S.-Canada game on Saturday night, but George is all in on supporting Forsberg and Sweden.4 Nations is an international ‘coming out party’ for Connor McDavid, finally playing for Canada “When you get to perform for your country, I think it’s a big deal and the chance to do it so close to where I can actually go see him I think is a very special thing,” Kittle said. “My first time ever doing something like this. I’ve never been to an Olympics or anything like that. A very unique experience, but you can just kind of tell how the love of hockey just goes through everybody





