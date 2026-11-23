MEXICO CITY – The 49ers came to Mexico to deliver a message that will be heard across the NFL. Anybody planning on representing the NFC in the Super Bowl had better be ready to win in Santa C…

MEXICO CITY – The 49ers came to Mexico to deliver a message that will be heard across the NFL. Anybody planning on representing the NFC in the Super Bowl had better be ready to win in Santa Clara.

Brock Purdy threw three touchdown passes against the league’s stingiest defense, and the 49ers rolled to a 35-10 win that put them in the driver’s seat for home-field advantage. If Purdy came to Mexico City needing a signature game to make his case for NFL MVP, he can probably put the pen away now. The 49ers quarterback completed 21 of 26 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns Sunday night against the Vikings. No interceptions.

Also read 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings Live Scores and Updates from Mexico City

A 146.0 passer rating. Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers looks to pass against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City, Mexico, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. Maybe it’s time to ask the question a different way: Who’s got a better case than Purdy? Joe Burrow certainly gets a say.

Coming into Sunday, Burrow was the only quarterback ahead of Purdy in both QBR and passer rating. So this was hardly a quarterback playing catch-up in November, hoping a big performance on national television might get him invited into the conversation. Consider the assignment. Minnesota was allowing a league-low 14 points per game, with Brian Flores calling the kind of defense that can make a quarterback change his mind twice before the snap.

And then regret both decisions by the time the play started. And for anyone inclined to give Kyle Shanahan the credit, by all means, give the man his due. It was a pretty good idea to get Mike Evans involved early. It was Purdy who put the ball on him five times for 91 yards before halftime and six for 106 overall.

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Then there’s the matter of what these games mean. The Rams, Seahawks and Vikings all have designs on representing the NFC in the Super Bowl. Purdy’s 49ers have beaten all three, and Sunday night he was the best player on the field for the best team in football. San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey celebrates a touchdown with Mike Evans during a game in Mexico City, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026.

The 49ers are 9-1. Seven games to go. Plenty of time for Burrow or somebody else to change the argument. The 49ers keep answering the bell.

Three big fights against three of the best teams in the NFC, and if you had the Rams, Seahawks or Vikings ahead on your scorecard, you’re going to have to explain which round you were watching. Three fights. Three decisive wins. And if any of those teams wants another crack at San Francisco in January, it might want to check the price of a flight to San Jose.

That’s what was at stake Sunday night in Mexico City. The Rams and Seahawks are chasing the 49ers in the NFC West. The Vikings are chasing them for home-field advantage. At 9-1, with seven games to play, San Francisco holds the keys to two January parties in Santa Clara, the second of which would send somebody to the Super Bowl.

San Francisco 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey celebrates a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. The Bears and Lions could have something to say about that. And even if the Rams and Seahawks no longer have a legitimate shot — barring a 49ers collapse, that is — they can play spoilers by tripping the 49ers up and muddying their path to the top seed in the NFC. Consider what happened to Minnesota.

The Vikings arrived giving up a league-low 14 points a game. Shanahan and Purdy put three touchdowns on that defense before halftime. Evans caught five passes for 91 yards by the break, which gives you some idea of the price of keeping an eye on Christian McCaffrey. And when Kirk Cousins got the ball back with a chance to make a game of it, 49ers safety Ji’Ayir Brown took it off his hands and went 18 yards the other way.

Suddenly it was 28-10, and Brian Flores could have pitched a second-half shutout and still needed three scores from his offense. That’s the case for the 49ers as the NFC’s most complete team. Spend your week figuring out what to do about Purdy, Evans and McCaffrey.

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Then hand the ball to your quarterback and wish him luck with Fred Warner and Nick Bosa. It’s getting interesting in the Bay Area. The Vikings brought a defense to Mexico City that was giving up a league-low 14 points per game. Through nine games, Flores and his crew had taken the souls of so many opponents, a few of them might have needed an exorcist.

Seven of those points belonged to safety Ji’Ayir Brown, who took a Kirk Cousins interception back 18 yards to make it 28-10. That still left Kyle Shanahan’s offense with three touchdowns in two quarters against a defense that generally allows two in four. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores of the Minnesota Vikings looks on during a game against the Buffalo Bills in Minneapolis, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026.

The part that should keep defensive coordinators up this week was how willing Shanahan was to go right at Flores. You can understand why a play caller might spend a week preparing for Minnesota and talk himself out of half his playbook by Sunday. What if Flores brings pressure off the edge? What if the guy who looks like he’s coming drops out and somebody else comes free?

Purdy found Evans five times for 91 yards before halftime. Think about that from Flores’ perspective. All week long, the conversation was about what his pressure might do to Purdy. By the time Flores headed to the locker room, he had to figure out what to do about Purdy.

And say you decide at halftime that Evans has seen his last single coverage of the evening. Fine. Where’s that extra defender coming from? Because if you’re pulling a safety closer to the sideline, Shanahan gets to spend the second half figuring out what Christian McCaffrey might do with a little more room in the middle of the field.

The Vikings have a fantastic defense. Nine games of making professional quarterbacks look like they’d rather be somewhere else ought to settle that. The 49ers have a better offense. And that should send a shiver down the spine of the rest of the NFL.

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers looks to pass against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City, Mexico, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey celebrates a touchdown with Mike Evans during a game in Mexico City, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores of the Minnesota Vikings looks on during a game against the Buffalo Bills in Minneapolis, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026.