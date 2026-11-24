Nobody has made an impact in San Francisco quite like Mike Evans. Evans, who’s in his first season playing with the 49ers, has made an impact on and off the football field. On Monday, Total P…

According to the post, Evans’ decision to cover the costs happened after he came across the family’s story as they were looking to raise just $500 in funeral expenses.

While Evans did not publicize anything about him covering the costs, this isn’t the first time in his NFL career he’s helped a family in their time of need. In 2014, Evans honored Drew Newsome, who was a Buccaneers fan who requested to be buried in Evans’ Tampa Bay jersey after a difficult battle with Hippel-Lindau Syndrome, a rare genetic cancer that leads to vascular tumors all over the body.

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Newsome requested that Evans score a touchdown in his next NFL game, which Evans did – twice – and honored him by taking a knee in the end zone and saying a short prayer. Newsome’s fight ended two days later, and he was buried in his jersey as he requested. Evans is in his 13th year in the NFL and is still seen taking a knee after he scores a touchdown.

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It’s unknown if he continues to do it in honor of Newsome. Evans maintained a relationship with Newsome’s family and caught up with Drew’s brother, Adam, who was accompanied by some of his friends when Evans sent them an invite to the Buccaneers training camp practice in 2016. $11,000 to the family of Gregory Hill, who was shot and killed by a St. Lucie Sheriff’s Office deputy in 2014.

The Hill family filed a wrongful death lawsuit, which resulted in a jury ruling in favor of the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, by saying Hill was “99 percent responsible for his death” and holding the department 1 percent responsible. According to ESPN, his donation helped the family raise nearly $100,000. While it’s unknown how much Evans paid to help baby Jayden, wherever he goes, he will make an impact on others.