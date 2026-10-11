49ers Acquire Six-Time Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen From Colts for Sixth-Round Pick

The San Francisco 49ers traded a sixth-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts for veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen, adding a future Hall of Fame target to an offense dealing with multiple injuries at the position.

The San Francisco 49ers have acquired six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a sixth-round pick, according to reports.

The trade adds a veteran pass catcher to a 49ers offense that has been hit hard by injuries at the position. Allen, a future Hall of Fame receiver in the 14th season of his pro career, has totaled 40 receptions for 351 yards and one touchdown across eight games with the Colts. Indianapolis signed him to a one-year deal this past offseason.

Also read Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Says He Is Grateful for Indianapolis as Trade Deadline Nears

49ers Struggle With Receiver Injuries

The move makes sense for San Francisco given the absurd number of injuries the team has dealt with at wide receiver. The 49ers lost several depth receivers before the season even began, including offseason acquisition Christian Kirk. Deebo Samuel then went down early in the season, though the veteran Swiss army knife is nearing a return. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Samuel is finally expected back at practice this week.

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Mike Evans, the team's biggest addition this past offseason, was off to a stellar start for the 49ers. Through the team's first six games, the future Hall of Fame receiver had 27 catches for 430 yards and three touchdowns.

However, Evans sustained several injuries. Allen is also a future Hall of Fame receiver with an incredibly successful career. He spent the first 11 of his 14 pro seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he established himself as one of the league's top pass catchers. He ranks eighth in NFL history with 12,402 yards and has 71 receiving touchdowns throughout his illustrious career.

Allen Brings Veteran Experience to Offense

Despite his individual success, Allen has yet to win a Super Bowl, something he may now be in position to do with San Francisco. Acquiring Allen is an interesting choice given his age and lengthy injury history. But at a sixth-round price tag, it likely was too good for San Francisco to pass on.

Allen adds another proven commodity to a 49ers offense that already includes veteran wide receivers Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel, superstar running back Christian McCaffrey and tight end George Kittle. In all, San Francisco's offense is third in the NFL in points at 29.4 per game and sixth in total yards at 376.8 per game. Following 11 seasons with the Chargers from 2013 to 2023, this trade marks Allen's fourth location change in three years.

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Colts Continue Roster Changes After Firing

The receiver was traded to the Chicago Bears in 2024, which was followed by a one-year reunion with the Chargers in 2025 and signing with the Colts this past offseason before now being sent to San Francisco. Trading Allen comes roughly three weeks after the Colts fired general manager Chris Ballard. It is their third trade since the executive's dismissal.

Indianapolis traded guard and perennial Pro Bowler Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks and sent defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers. Buckner spent the first four years of his NFL career with the 49ers from 2016 to 2019.