San Francisco 49ers oFficials express comfort retaining backup Mac Jones despite trade deadline pressures and potential interest from the Baltimore Ravens following Lamar Jackson's injury.

49ers Stance on Mac Jones Amid Trade Rumors

General John Lynch has publicly addressed the speculation surrounding backup quarterback Mac Jones , indicating that the San Francisco 49ers are not actively seeking to trade him. despite the approaching deadline for roster moves and the inherent value of any player entering the final year of their contract, the organization remains satisfied with its current roster construction at the quarterback position. Lynch emphasized that moving Jones would require a scenario that offered exceptional value, noting that the team is very comfortable keeping him behind starter Brock Purdy . This stance suggests that the front office prioritizes having a reliable, trusted veteran option over accepting marginal compensation that does not significantly improve the team's overall competitiveness.

The decision to retain Jones is heavily influenced by his performance during the previous season when Brock Purdy was sidelined by injuries. Jones stepped in effectively, leading the crew to an eight-three record while starting games. His ability to manage the offense and retain the team competitive provided crucial stability during a period marked by roster attrition and uncertainty. By securing Jones on a two-year agreement after the Jacksonville Jaguars declined his fifth-year option, the 49ers ensured they had a capable signal caller ready to step in if necessary. His recent statistics further validate this investment, as he demonstrated efficiency and composure in limited action.

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Player Performance and Contract Details

Jones has proven to be a valuable asset in terms of statistical output and reliability when given the opportunity. In the 2025 season, he appeared in eleven games and made eight starts for the Niners. during this span,he completed sixty-nine point six percent of his pass attempts,accumulating two thousand one hundred fifty-one yards, thirteen touchdowns, and only six interceptions. These numbers highlight his effectiveness as a game manager who minimizes mistakes while providing enough offensive firepower to win contests. The team values this type of consistent performance, especially for a backup role where the primary goal is to preserve the starter and maintain competitive integrity.

From a contractual perspective, Jones is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the current season. This status typically increases the leverage of the team possessing him, as other clubs may be interested in acquiring him for minimal cost or as a mentor to younger quarterbacks. However, the 49ers appear to view retaining him as beneficial for thier own compensatory pick formula if he signs elsewhere this offseason. additionally,his experience and leadership provide intangible benefits to the locker room. The team would likely require at least a late second-round or early third-round draft pick to consider parting with him, a standard that reflects his proven track record and the premium placed on quarterback stability in the modern NFL.

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Potential Trade Scenarios with the Ravens

Recent developments in the league, particularly the injury to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, have sparked discussions about a potential trade between the 49ers and the Ravens. baltimore is currently on the playoff bubble and faces a critical need at the quarterback position after Jackson hit injured reserve with a thumb injury requiring surgery. This situation presents an opportunity for San Francisco to leverage Jones as a trade chip to address their own roster deficiencies, specifically in the wide receiver corps. The Ravens, desperate for competent quarterbacking, might be willing to offer assets that could align with the 49ers' needs.

The most cited candidate for such a deal is Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman. bateman has struggled to spot consistent playing time behind Zay Flowers but remains a certified deep threat with impressive speed and yards per catch metrics. The 49ers have been searching for a player with vertical speed to stretch defenses, especially with injuries affecting players like De'Zhaun Stribling and Demarcus Robinson. While Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel are returning from injury, they do not offer the same burn potential on the outside that Bateman provides. Acquiring Bateman would force opposing defenses to respect the deep ball, thereby creating more space underneath for other skill players to operate.

Strategic Implications for Both Teams

Such a trade would represent a mutual benefit scenario where each crew addresses a glaring weakness. for the Ravens, obtaining a proven,experienced quarterback like Jones could stabilize their offense and improve their chances of making the playoffs. Jones fits the mold of a mid-season acquisition for many teams due to his low cost,high experiance, and immediate availability. for the 49ers, adding a dynamic deep threat like Bateman would alleviate pressure on their primary receivers and provide the missing element in their passing attack. The idea of swapping a quarterback for a wide receiver and draft assets reflects the complex strategic calculations teams must make as the season progresses.

Despite the logical fit of such a trade,it remains unlikely given the 49ers' stated contentment with their current quarterback depth. Lynch's comments suggest that the team does not feel the urgent need to move Jones unless presented with an offer that drastically changes their outlook. the Ravens' desperation due to thier starting quarterback's injury adds urgency to their search, but the 49ers appear to hold strong cards in this potential negotiation. Ultimately, the 49ers are likely to continue weighing the value of keeping a trusted backup against the potential upgrade at receiver, with no immediate plans to rush into a deal. The coming weeks will rEveal whether the market for Jones develops enough to justify a move or if he remains in San Francisco to support Brock Purdy's return to health.