49ers Raiders game at Levi's Stadium sees 11 arrests and 45 ejections amid multiple fights

The San Francisco 49ers win over the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium was marred by multiple fan fights, leading to 11 arrests and 45 ejections, with police investigating several assaults.

The San Francisco 49ers victory over the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium on Sunday was marred by multiple fan fights, resulting in 11 arrests and 45 ejections, according to Santa Clara Police Department spokesperson Lt.

Eric Lagergren. The violence occurred both inside the stadium and in the parking lot, with videos on social media showing brutal brawls, including one where two people were knocked unconscious. Lagergren said in a statement to the California Post that public safety and security staff responded to all known incidents of fan-on-fan violence, but the department is still investigating several of the brawls. Incidents of violence at large-scale events in Santa Clara will not be tolerated, Lagergren said.

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The Department strictly enforces the law and holds individuals accountable for criminal conduct. We will seek to arrest the individuals responsible for the fan-on-fan violence at the event. Lagergren encouraged fans who witnessed violence at the stadium to contact the SCPD at 408-615-4700 or the department's Anonymous Tip Line at 408-615-4847. The Santa Clara Police Department had not responded to an inquiry from CBS News Bay Area on the fights at Sunday's game.

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Police Investigate Stadium Fights

Police told the San Francisco Chronicle it was aware of one video circulating online of an assault outside the stadium and the incident was being investigated. Among the videos of the fights posted on social media was one that showed two people being knocked unconscious during a brawl in the parking lot. The video showed other people continuing to hit and kick the persons on the ground while they were unconscious amid others cheering, screaming, and intervening in the melee.

Melees were seen throughout the game, but the most horrific occurred just outside of the stadium, when two fans and their apparent acquaintances threw haymakers in a terrifying scene. Multiple people ended up on the pavement unconscious, and some of the combatants could be seen hitting at least one of the knocked-out men repeatedly as he was down. The 49ers organization released a statement to CBS News Bay Area, saying: We have a zero-tolerance policy for violence at Levi's Stadium.

The Santa Clara Police Department, our security, and guest services teams responded to several incidents throughout Sunday's game. We are grateful to all personnel for their swift response and dedication to maintaining a safe environment for all fans. 49ers defensive end Keion White told reporters after the game that he and other players observed people fighting in the stands during the game. We were seeing people fight in the stands, White said in the locker room after the team's win.

Players Witness Fan Violence

Star offensive lineman Trent Williams said he noticed an energy among the patrons that he hadn't quite ever seen before at Levi's Stadium. The incidents were in stark contrast to other multiple videos circulating online of Raiders and 49ers fans tailgating before the game and the party atmosphere with fans from both teams dancing together to live bands and DJ music setups throughout the parking lot.

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The game itself saw the 49ers beat the Raiders, with tight end Brock Bowers catching a pass against cornerback Deommodore Lenoir in Santa Clara, Calif. , on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, as captured by AP Photo/Justine Willard. The Raiders and 49ers face each other in the regular season every four years as part of the NFL's schedule rotation among conference divisions.

The renewal of the former Battle of the Bay between the San Francisco 49ers and the Las Vegas Raiders was marred by fan violence inside and outside the stadium, including two shootings, multiple fights in the stands, and a fan who was beaten unconscious in a bathroom. The violence overshadowed what was otherwise a lively tailgating scene before the game, where fans from both teams mingled and danced together.