San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy continues to miss practice with an ankle injury, raising doubts aboUt his availability for the Week 12 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Multiple teammates are also dealing with injuries as the team navigates a challenging schedule.

Injury Report Update and Practice Absences

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy continues to miss practice sessions,raising significant concerns regarding his availability for the upcoming Week 12 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks . Purdy was absent from practice on Wednesday and Thursday, marking the second consecutive week he has skipped a session due to an ankle injury. Head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed the situation on Wednesday, clarifying that Purdy is not suffering from a high ankle sprain yet remains day-to-afternoon. his status for Sunday's game is heavily questioned, as he was not observed participating in Friday's practice, which further dampens hopes for his return in time for the divisional coNtest.

The broader injury report for the 49ers reveals additional absences and limitations across the roster. Safety Siran Neal, dealing with knee and foot issues, and wide receiver Jordan Watkins,who is sidelined with a groin strain, were both out of practice. Several key contributors were listed as limited participants, including wide receiver Mike Evans, who is nursing an Achilles injury and linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who is managing a neck matter. Other players such as cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, cornerback Upton Stout, and guard Carver Willis, who is dealing with an illness, as well did not participate fully in the week's activities.

Also read Seahawks Injury Report, Good News For Lawrence, Bad News For Purdy

Roster Status and Limited Participation

Despite the challenges faced by the starting quarterback and several defensive starters, a significant number of the 49ers' core players were able to engage fully in practice. Wide receiver Keenan Allen, running back Christian McCaffrey, and left tackle Trent Williams were all listed as full participants, indicating they are healthy and ready for the upcoming challenge. Other players who participated fully include offensive tackle Austen Pleasants, defensive ends Mykel Williams and Khalid Kareem, defensive end Romello Height, and defensive conclude Trent Williams. The presence of these key offensive and defensive pillars suggests that the team maintains depth and readiness despite the uncertainty surrounding Purdy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Opponent Threat and Strategic Implications

The 49ers face a formidable challenge as they prepare to travel to play the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks present a difficult matchup and the potential absence of their starting quarterback could complicate matters further. Starting right tackle Colton McKivitz is confirmed to be out for the season, weakening the offensive line's protection. The Seahawks' defense, known for its strategic complexity under thier current coaching staff,poses a significant threat to any quarterback stepping in to replace Purdy. The 49ers must navigate this hurdle while maintaining their powerful position in the NFC standings.

Season Context and Backup Preparedness

Brock Purdy has been a pivotal figure for the 49ers this season, accumulating impressive statistics that have earned him MVP consideration. He has thrown for 2,624 yards and 23 touchdowns with only five interceptions. His performance against Seattle in the past has been solid, and his absence would mark a notable shift in the team's offensive capabilities. Backup quarterback Mac Jones is prepared to step in, having demonstrated competency in previous roles. With the 49ers sitting at a 10-1 record,the team is in a strong position for playoff contention. Resting Purdy could be a strategic shift to preserve his health for the postseason, although losing a critical regular-season game to Seattle would still impact seeding. The organization must weigh the immediate need for a win against the long-term goal of securing the number one seed and home-field advantage.