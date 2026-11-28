San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy will miss Sunday's massive showdown with the Seahawks because of a sprained ankle, according to ESPN Reporter Adam Schefter.

FILE - Devon Witherspoon #21 of the Seattle Seahawks sacks Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at Lumen Field on October 11, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy will miss Sunday's massive showdown with the Seahawks because of a sprained ankle,Schefter said backup QB Mac Jones will start as the 49ers look to take a commanding lead in the NFC West when Seattle visits Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Sunday afternoon. The Seahawks are looking for a signature win for better position in the ultra-competitive NFC, while the 49ers push for the conference's top overall seed.

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