49ers put up big numbers vs. Cowboys, tout 'incredibly dangerous' offense

The 49ers racked up 584 yards against the Cowboys on Sunday in a jaw-dropping offensive display led by Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel.

And though it wasn't -- the all-time Niners record is 621, set Oct. 8, 2012 -- Kittle and Co. etched their name in the San Francisco and Dallas record books repeatedly in Sunday's"A lot of big numbers," coach Kyle Shanahan said.

"I'm proud of the guys for that. I mean definitely wasn't as clean as all those numbers and yards. A lot of plays that we'd like to have back, some penalties we'd like to have back, but everybody seemed to make a play on offense.

Also read 49ers Beat Cowboys 46-40 With 584 Yards as McCaffrey Scores Three Touchdowns

" In a matchup pitting a Niners offense that ranks near the top of the league in most major categories against a Cowboys defense that ranks near the bottom of the league in many others, the 49ers hit plenty of big plays on a historic afternoon. The Niners' 584 yards are their most in a playoff or regular-season game since Shanahan took over in 2017, and the most by any team in a game since Week 11 in 2024.

's 70-yard scoring run make the 49ers the first team with three 65-plus-yard TDs from scrimmage in a game since the Rams in Week 4 of 2000. It's also the first time San Francisco has had a 70-plus yard passing and rushing touchdown in a game since Week 13 of 1998. On the other side, the Niners' 584 yards are the most the Cowboys ever have allowed in a home game and the third-most they've allowed in any game.

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When it ended, Kittle said that even if it looked easy, the Niners had their share of struggles, including allowing five sacks on quarterback"It's great to know that we have players who can score from anywhere," Kittle said.

"That makes our offense incredibly dangerous, but we have to stay on the field more... But overall, we played really well.

"Purdy finished 22-of-28 passing for a career-high 389 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Even while under pressure, Purdy found ways to do most of his damage when evading defenders, going 8 of 8 for 175 yards and a touchdown outside the pocket.

LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7 The first touchdown to McCaffrey came after Purdy escaped pressure, rolled out and found McCaffrey after he finished a blitz pickup and leaked out of the backfield for a 74-yard score. Purdy and McCaffrey called it "backyard football.

"Warner surely feels the same about McCaffrey. In addition to the 74-yarder, McCaffrey found himself matched up against Cowboys pass rusherFor the day, McCaffrey had 13 carries for 62 yards and four catches for 161 yards and three touchdowns.

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It's the most receiving yards of his career and the most by a running back in a game since Jamaal Charles had 195 for the McCaffrey is the first player in NFL history with 160-plus receiving yards, two touchdown catches, 60-plus rushing yards and a rushing score in the same game. He also surpassed Keith Byars for fifth in career receiving yards by a running back and became the first running back in the Super Bowl era with multiple receiving touchdowns of 65-plus yards in a game.

"You go into each game, you don't really predict anything," McCaffrey said. "You just have to have the right mindset that this is the play that's going to break and trust your instincts and play fast. " Samuel, in his first game back from a hamstring injury suffered in Week 5, made an immediate impact with an 11-yard touchdown catch on the Niners' opening drive before racing 70 yards for a score on a third-quarter reverse.

Samuel and McCaffrey are the first pair of 49ers teammates since the 1970 merger to each have a rushing and receiving touchdown in the same game. ), the 49ers suggested that Sunday's offensive explosion might be just a small glimpse of what their unit can become. -- two of the top defenses in the league -- next up, the Niners will get a chance to prove that Sunday was more than just feasting on a struggling defense.

"The ceiling is as high as we set it," Samuel said. "We've got a lot of playmakers on both sides of the ball, and we go out there and put up 40 points. It just shows you what we're capable of on offense. "br/]