49ers overreactions: Where does San Francisco stand among this season’s Super Bowl contenders?

Matt Maiocco dives into the latest 49ers overreactions after San Francisco's Week 9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Maiocco dives into the latest 49ers overreactions after San Francisco's Week 9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. On “49ers Overreactions,” NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco responds to a fan’s take on if Mike Evans’ health will determine San Francisco’s title chances.

And by “right there,” we mean right there atop the NFC West with a three-game lead in the loss column and tied for best record in the NFL. Things are going well. But there also are a few topics that are creating a little angst among the fan base.over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday did little to settle the nerves of a few contributors to this week’s edition of 49ers Overreactions.

Also read San Francisco 49ers Route Las Vegas Raiders 38-17 as Brock Purdy Throws 100th Career Touchdown

The margin for error is thin in the NFL. It’s such a long season and a lot of things have to go right, including luck, to be the last team standing. Wide receiver Mike Evans’ impact was felt in the first six games of the season. He was a first-down machine, as he caught 27 passes for 420 yards and three touchdowns.

Evans signed a below-market contract with the 49ers because he thought he could help give the team a legitimate chance at the Super Bowl. Evans missed his second game in a row due to Achilles tendinitis. He might be out even longer, as the 49ers likely agree: They need him healthy for the games that matter the most. The 49ers are good enough to win a title.

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However, there are a handful of teams that also are good enough to win it all this season. At 7-1 and with star players at nearly every position group, it is obvious the 49ers are high on the list of Super Bowl contenders. The stat line spells it out quite clearly: The 49ers did not register a sack against the Raiders. And no sacks the previous game, either.

But a little perspective is in order. The 49ers have 15 sacks in eight games. Last year, they registered just 20 sacks in 17 games. On offense, the 49ers are doing a great job of avoiding sacks.

Purdy has been sacked just eight times. People upset about 0 sacks is funny to me. Cousins was quick passing most of the game and niners had 9 tackles for loss. 9! that are in the future.