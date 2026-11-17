Nick Bosa has no sacks in four games this season, the longest drought of his career, but coach Kyle Shanahan and analyst Matt Maiocco believe he will improve as the 49ers sit at 8-1.

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan expressed confidence in edge rusher Nick Bosa despite the star's career-long sack drought. Bosa has not recorded a sack in the four games he has played this season, marking the first time since entering the NFL in 2019 that he has gone four consecutive games in a season without a sack.

The 49ers hold an 8-1 record, the best in the NFC, but have not gotten the usual production from Bosa. Bosa's difficult season began when he did not participate in training camp after recovering from a torn ACL suffered last year. After two games, he sustained a calf strain that kept him out of five games. He returned two weeks ago against the Raiders and recorded one tackle.

Also read Cowboys Fall to 4-6 After 584-Yard Defensive Collapse in 46-40 Loss to 49ers

Nick Bosa Pass Rush Stats Analysis

Last Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, he played 57 snaps, finished without a tackle, and registered one quarterback hit. Despite the drought, Bosa still leads the 49ers' defensive line with a pass-rush win rate of 16.7 percent, down from his typical 20 percent figure. He is third on the team with 13 total quarterback pressures despite playing less than half the season.

"Bosa leads the 49ers' defensive line with a pass-rush win rate of 16.7 percent. That is down from past seasons, when he typically is around a 20 percent figure," said NBC Sports' Matt Maiocco.

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"Nick Bosa does not have a sack in the four games he has played this season. Never before has he gone four consecutive games in the same season without a sack since coming into the NFL in 2019.

Kyle Shanahan Addresses Nick Bosa

" Maiocco added that Bosa's lack of training camp put him behind his teammates. "I'm not worried about Nick," Shanahan said. "Nick is going to get better each week, and he'll eventually get there. " Bosa, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, was flagged three times for offside in the Cowboys game, a sign of frustration.

The 49ers' defense had a rough day, allowing 46 points to Dallas.

"Any time you get 40 dropped on you, you're going to be upset," linebacker Fred Warner said. "I mean that's far from our standard. But you have to go back, you got to look at the tape and see exactly why that was the case.

" The 49ers rank second in the NFL in run defense, allowing 82.6 rushing yards per game, and give up an average of 21.8 points per game. However, they are tied with the Eagles for 30th in the NFL with 16 sacks, underscoring their struggles to get after opposing quarterbacks. The team is counting on Bosa to be his usual disruptive force as an every-down player. If he is not, the team probably can only go so far.

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The Cowboys game also exposed issues in the secondary. Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, playing with a hurt foot, allowed 10 catches on 17 targets for 134 yards and three touchdowns. Clearly, the Cowboys decided to go after him repeatedly, and he never gave them a reason to stop. The 49ers' offense rolled up 584 yards of total offense, including 214 yards on the ground, but the Cowboys generally outnumbered the 49ers at the line of scrimmage, taking a high-risk, high-reward approach.

49ers Face Minnesota Vikings Test

Left guard Connor Colby struggled against defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, one of the best in the business. Meanwhile, Dominick Puni, Jake Brendel and Trent Williams surrendered no sacks, quarterback hits or pressures in the game, according to PFF, which blamed just one of the Cowboys' five sacks entirely on an individual offensive lineman. None of that matters this week as they face their most difficult test Sunday night against the relentless blitzing of the Minnesota Vikings.

Some fans have suggested adding free-agent edge rushers Leonard Floyd or Joey Bosa to the rotation. However, if they did not go to training camp with any team and are still free agents this deep into the season, there are reasons for that. Floyd is 34 and had just 3.5 sacks in 15 games with the Atlanta Falcons last season. Joey Bosa, 31, had five sacks in 15 games for the Buffalo Bills in 2025.

Nick Bosa Free Agent Rumors Debunked

Those numbers are not much different than what 49ers edge rushers Keion White (3.5 sacks), Mykel Williams (1.5 in five games) and Romello Height (1.5) have done through half the season. It seems premature to say it is over for Bosa, 29. How he performs from this point forward is a major key to the season. The 49ers are 8-1 without him making a major contribution.

If Bosa can get back to his old self soon, he could give the 49ers' pass rush the jolt that they desperately need. In other 49ers overreactions, the performance of the offensive line against the Cowboys was questioned. The group allowed five sacks but largely held up in pass protection. The running game was effective, and the team scored 46 points.

Rookie running back Kaelon Black was praised for his no-nonsense, physical running style that fits the 49ers' scheme. Any day-after draft critique focusing on media rankings of prospects is ridiculous, as every team has a personnel department and coaching staff weighing in on the draft, looking for individuals who fit their criteria.