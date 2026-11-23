San Francisco 49ers guard Colton McKivitz suffers a horrifying ankle injury during the team's 35-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City.

San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Colton McKivitz will almost assuredly miss the remainder of the 2026 NFL season following a severe lower-body injury sustained during the team's regular-season victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

The heartbreaking incident occurred on Sunday, November 22, at the Banorte Stadium in Mexico City. The 49ers secured a decisive 35-10 win, but the outcome was overshadowed by the loss of the veteran guard who was carted off the field in distress.

Also read 49ers RT Colton McKivitz Suffers Season-Ending Ankle Injury in Mexico City Win

McKivitz suffered the injury during the second quarter when his leg and ankle were rolled up during a running play by teammate Christian McCaffrey. The offensive lineman's ankle bent at a horrifying and unnatural angle that was briefly visible on the NBC broadcast before the network stopped showing replays to viewers.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan described the moment as really crushing for the entire coaching staff and organization. Shanahan emphasized that McKivitz has had an unbelievable year, noting that it was extremely tough to see the player go down with such a devastating physical trauma.

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An air cast was immediately placed on McKivitz's leg before he was carted to the locker room for urgent medical evaluation. No official updates regarding his specific medical condition or prognosis have been made available to the public or the media since the game concluded.

Running back Christian McCaffrey called the situation brutal and highlighted that McKivitz is one of the heart and souls of this team. McCaffrey described the offensive lineman as a guy who shows up every day with the right attitude and acts as the standard for the locker room.

McCaffrey further stated that it is one of the worst parts about this game to see a teammate suffer such trauma. He affirmed that the squad is going to play for Colton McKivitz from here on out, emphasizing the deep personal connections within the locker room.

The running back noted that they all love him and want to honor his contributions by finishing the season strong. The emotional toll was evident as the team grappled with the sudden loss of a key starter and a beloved teammate.

Colton McKivitz was in the midst of his sixth season in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers when the injury occurred. He signed a three-year, forty-five million dollar contract extension with San Francisco in September 2025.

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This significant extension came after he was previously cut by the team in August 2021. The deal served as a testament to his resilience and immense value to the franchise despite the earlier roster changes and setbacks.

The offensive lineman had previously reflected on his journey, noting that being cut left him with some scars. However, he also expressed a clear understanding of why he was drafted, cut, and eventually retained by the organization.

He expressed a strong sense of family within the group, stating that it is hard for guys to turn away from a core group of players who understand a winning culture. He highlighted the standard the franchise was built on as a key factor in his loyalty.

While the team secured a decisive victory over the Minnesota Vikings, the loss of a key starter like Colton McKivitz raises immediate questions about the offensive line's performance for the rest of the 2026 season.

The medical prognosis remains unknown as the 49ers prepare for their next scheduled games. The team is now hoping for a positive update on the guard's condition while adjusting their roster for the final stretch.