49ers offense puts up over 580 yards against a bad Cowboys defense behind a Christian McCaffrey masterclass

Kaelon Black's bulldozing TD and Deebo Samuel's 70-yard reverse blew open a tight game as the San Francisco 49ers torched Dallas for 584 yards.

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Ross revealing that Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken asked Shedeur Sanders which plays he liked for the opening drive against the Saints—and Sanders suggested plays that weren't even in Cleveland's playbook. San Francisco improved to 8-1 on Sunday with a 46-40 win at AT&T Stadium, piling up 584 total yards as red jerseys outnumbered and out-yelled home fans. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners.

Also read 49ers Defeat Cowboys 19-12 in NFC Divisional Playoff Thriller at Levi's Stadium

If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. It was a close battle until the third quarter when a pair of electric Niners rushing touchdowns stuffed the Cowboys in a deep hole.

Rookie Kaelon Black sparked the surge on the opening drive of the second half, lowering his shoulder to bulldoze two Cowboys defenders, including first-round pickTHE CRAIG CARTON SHOW–UNFILTERED, UNAPOLOGETIC AND UNMISSABLE. DOWNLOAD HIS DAILY PODCAST NOW! On Sunday, San Francisco piled on 214 rushing yards: Black finished with 53 yards on 11 carries, while Samuel totaled 78 rushing yards on three carries in his first game back since Oct. 11, alongside an 11-yard touchdown catch.

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Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys drops back to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL game at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 15, 2026, in Arlington, Texas. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. scores a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

"Totally unacceptable defense," Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said after the loss. San Francisco's offensive clinic ruined a gutsy outing from Dak Prescott, who did everything possible to keep Dallas alive. Prescott threw for 343 yards and five touchdowns, hitting George Pickens three times in the end zone.

But Prescott's best efforts couldn't survive the defensive disaster led by first-year coordinator Christian Parker, who looked completely out of his depth asDefensive coordinator Christian Parker of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the third quarter of a game against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 15, 2026, in Arlington, Texas.