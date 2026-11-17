Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers have never looked as explosive as they did against an overmatched Dallas Cowboys

have never looked as explosive as they did against an overmatched Dallas Cowboys. The Niners gained 584 yards for their most in a game in 14 years, had three touchdowns from scrimmage of at least 65 yards and had six touchdown drives longer than 65 yards in a“I think we can be as good as we allow ourselves to be," left tackle Trent Williams said.

"As long as we execute, we play together. We got to cut down on the penalties and shooting ourselves in the foot. But when we execute, I think the sky’s the limit for us. ” The 49ers rank in the top two in the NFL in points per game , yards per play and success rate this season thanks to Purdy's strong play, Kyle Shanahan's play-calling and a deep roster of playmakers that has withstood several injuries.

Also read 49ers Defeat Cowboys 48-40: Brock Purdy and San Francisco Football Triumph in High-Scoring Thriller

But now they might get their toughest test this week against a Minnesota Vikings defense that ranks in the top two defensively in all of those categories and is coming off a win against Green Bay with eight sacks and four takeaways. Shanahan knows they must be better despite the gaudy numbers Sunday that he says were somewhat inflated by the three long touchdowns that accounted for 210 of the team's total yards.

Shanahan was bothered by two pre-snap penalties and five sacks allowed that could be harder to overcome this week.

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“If you look at the stats and the scoreboard and everything, it seems like the offense played one of their best games ever,” he said. “But I didn’t feel that way at all. I thought we had three big plays that were really good by all our guys. But I think you take those three plays away and there’s a lot of stuff that we could have cleaned up and done better in offense.

”Purdy as a scrambler. Purdy's ability to scramble to turn broken plays into big ones has been a big part of San Francisco's success. Never was that the case more than Sunday. He had 135 yards on passes after scrambles, according to NextGen Stats, including the 74-yarder to Christian McCaffrey that gave the 49ers the lead for good late in the second quarter.

Those 135 scrambling passing yards were tied with Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen for the most in a game since 2018. Pass rush. After going back-to-back games with no sacks, the 49ers again struggled to get to Dak Prescott, even with Nick Bosa healthy and the addition of DeForest Buckner. San Francisco's only sack came late in the fourth quarter when Prescott scrambled out of bounds for no gain, leading to an official sack.

McCaffrey the receiver. McCaffrey had four catches for 161 yards and two touchdowns Sunday for the most yards receiving for a running back since Jamaal Charles had 195 against the Raiders in 2013.

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He became the first 49ers player with two touchdowns from scrimmage of at least 65 yards in the same game since Frank Gore in Week 2 of 2009 against Seattle and reached 20.3 mph on his final touchdown for his fastest speed on a TD since joining the 49ers in 2022, according to NextGen Stats. CB Deommodore Lenoir. The Cowboys picked on Lenoir all game, mostly with George Pickens.

Lenoir allowed 10 catches for 134 yards and three touchdowns in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus. CB Renardo Green left the game early with the injury that first occurred in Week 9 and limited him in practice last week. He is day to day. ...

WR Mike Evans has a chance to practice this week after missing the past three games. ... CB Nate Hobbs and DT C.J. West have been practicing and could be activated from injured reserve this week.3 — The 49ers' three touchdowns from scrimmage of at least 65 yards made them the first team to do that in a game since “The Greatest Show on Turf” Rams in 2000.

The 49ers will practice this week in Colorado Spring, Colorado, before playing Minnesota in Mexico City on Sunday night.