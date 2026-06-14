Former San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Aldon Smith has died at the age of 36.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – DECEMBER 08: Linebacker Aldon Smith #99 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during the game against the Seattle Seahawksat Candlestick Park on December 8, 2013 in San Francisco, California.

Aldon Smith, a former 49ers pass rusher and the franchise record-holder for sacks in a single season, died at the age of 36 on Saturday.

"We are devastated by the sudden and tragic passing of Aldon Smith," the statement reads. "Aldon’s undeniable talent and sheer dominance on the field were on display from the moment he joined our organization, having recorded one of the best rookie seasons the National Football League has seen. Beyond his excellence as a player, Aldon will be remembered for his infectious smile that lit up every room he walked into.

Our entire organization sends its deepest condolences to the Smith family and all who knew and loved Aldon.

"Smith became a star early in his NFL career, reaching 30 career quarterback sacks faster than any player in league history.with the 49ers -- a franchise record that still stands -- and was named the winner of the Bill Walsh Award for best representing the standard of excellence the legendary coach established with the franchise while winning three Super Bowls in the 1980s. A No. 7 overall selection in the 2011 NFL Draft by the 49ers, Smith appeared in 50 games and registered 152 tackles, 44.0 sacks, five passes defensed, five forced fumbles, one interception and one fumble recovery during his four seasons in San Francisco.

Smith also appeared in eight postseason contests and totaled 20 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. The 49ers released Smith in the summer of 2015 following his third DUI arrest since he entered the NFL as the No. 7 overall pick in 2011. He served a nine-game suspension the previous year for violations of the league’s personal conduct and substance abuse policies.

In 2013, he took a five-game leave of absence to enter into treatment. More problems followed Smith after his 49ers tenure ended; he played the 2015 NFL season with the then-Oakland Raiders, then was away from the game for four full seasons.

The NFL reinstated him in 2020, and he Smith served a six-month jail sentence in 2023 in San Mateo County Jail after pleading no contest for a 2021 DUI crash.that his off-field struggles helped him realize"the relationship we have with ourselves is the most important thing," and expressed excitement about sharing the progress he had made through rehab and therapy. That year, he went on to serve as a mentor for rookies with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders.





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