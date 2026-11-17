49ers coach Kyle Shanahan revealed the team is hopeful to have Mike Evans back on the field for their Mexico City game against the Vikings by having him travel to meet the team in Colorado Springs,…

for their Mexico City game against the Vikings by having him travel to meet the team in Colorado Springs, Colorado. On Monday, Shanahan revealed that the team is “hoping to .

Just not sure yet. ”“It’s still too early. He’s flying in tonight with the guys who were left behind who didn’t travel with us to Dallas. So we’ll see how these next few days go and see if he can get out there sometime this week,” Shanahan said.

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Evans went down with a non-contact injury after he hauled in a 16-yard reception while running up the seam.49ers general manager John Lynch gave good news for his star wide receiver on Saturday , by hinting he could’ve played in Sunday’s game against the Cowboys: “If this was his last game or something, he would be able to go out there. ”Lynch added that the 49ers’ philosophy has been focused on making sure he’s fully healed up so he won’t miss any future time and will be ready to go in the playoffs.

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With an 8-1 record, the need to rush Evans back from injury might be the least of San Francisco’s concerns as they have sole possession of the NFC right now and control their own destiny. Mike Evans could miss Sunday’s game against the Vikings despite being on his way to travel with the team.lucrative, three-year, $60 million contract with San Francisco over the offseason Before Evans was shut down, he was the team’s leading receiver, having 27 receptions with 420 yards and three touchdowns.

Keenan Allen, who was the one player the team traded for at the NFL Trade Deadline last week, had anAP Photo/Kelley L. Cox