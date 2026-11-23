The San Francisco 49ers became the first team to return two interceptions for touchdowns against the same quarterback twice in a single season, as Ji'Ayir Brown and Jaden Dugger accounted for Kirk Cousins' interceptions 14 days apart against Las Vegas and Minnesota.

Give the man this much. He’s been awfully consistent against San Francisco. Two weeks after Jaden Dugger intercepted Cousins and went 35 yards for a touchdown against the Raiders, Ji’Ayir Brown took his turn in Mexico City.

Brown stepped in front of a second-quarter pass and went 18 yards the other way, giving the 49ers a 28-10 lead over the Vikings. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins throws under pressure from San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa in Mexico City, Nov. 22, 2026. Somewhere, an NFL statistical historian just lost the rest of his Sunday night. The question sounds easy enough until you start explaining it.

Also read Live 49ers updates: Mexico City matchup with Vikings a key NFC showdown

Has a defense ever returned two interceptions for touchdowns against the same quarterback, exactly 14 days apart, while that quarterback was playing for two different teams? Welp, per Sportradar, the 49ers are the first team to pick-six the same quarterback twice, while playing for the same team, in the same season. San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green, right, intercepts a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

There was already a little homework done on this one before kickoff. According to Sportradar, only nine quarterbacks since 1950 had started against the same opponent for two different teams in one season. The 49ers can thank the Raiders and Vikings for arranging the rematch. San Francisco beat Las Vegas 38-17 on Nov. 8.

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Two days later, the Raiders traded Cousins back to Minnesota, which happened to have the 49ers coming up on its schedule. San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner leaves the field at halftime against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. Seeing Cousins twice had its advantages for San Francisco. The film was fresh.

So was the memory of Dugger taking the first pass of the second half to the house in Santa Clara. As for Brown, he got his souvenir a little earlier in the evening. And if the historians need somewhere to start, the 49ers can point them to the two guys who kept the receipts. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins throws under pressure from San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa in Mexico City, Nov. 22, 2026.

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green, right, intercepts a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner leaves the field at halftime against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026.