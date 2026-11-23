The 49ers used a late second-quarter burst to take control of Sunday's game in Mexico City and move to 9-1 on the season.

But starting with the game's first drive, the Niners proved that they are, in fact, the baddest heavyweight on the block, scoring a knockoutagainst Minnesota on their way to 9-1.

To get there, San Francisco put together one of its most complete performances of the season, getting contributions from all three phases. It was the offense, as close to fully formed as we've seen this season with receiverIn his first game back from Achilles tendinitis, Evans proved the ideal antidote for the Vikings' blitz-happy scheme, as he and quarterbackimmediately jumped back on the same page.

Also read Live 49ers updates: Mexico City matchup with Vikings a key NFC showdown

Evans finished with six catches for 109 receiving yards and a touchdown, bringing his career totals when playing against a Flores-coached defense to 18 receptions for 288 yards and four scores in three games. With the win, the 49ers solidified their hold on the top spot in the NFC playoff picture and now enter a crucial stretch against other postseason contenders such as theis a serious blow that will be tough to overcome, but the Niners sent a resounding message to the rest of the NFC's top teams that they are not just Super Bowl contenders.

They're the favorites. : Purdy undoubtedly heard all the doubts about how he'd fare against Brian Flores' exotic defense after a couple of rough outings previously. But coach Kyle Shanahan said this week that Purdy's previous experience playing against that scheme should help him and that Purdy wouldn't be surprised by anything that Flores could throw at him.

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That proved true Sunday night, as Purdy was mostly unfazed by Flores' unique pressure packages, ripping the blitz to shreds in the first half and finishing with the type of performance against a top defense that will only elevate his name in MVP conversations. Purdy finished 21-of-26 for 255 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

That included 17-of-19 against the blitz with two touchdowns and 12 first downs on the 20 dropbacks in which Minnesota brought five or more pass rushers. : The 49ers' defensive line has caught plenty of recent flak for a lack of pressure and production. During their week of practice in Colorado Springs, edge rushervowed that he would be better and so, too, would the defensive front. Bosa was right, as the Niners harassed Vikings quarterbackfor much of the night.

Bosa collected his first sack of the season, and the 49ers' pressure forced several errant Cousins throws, including safety'spick-6. The Niners finished with one sack but affected Cousins consistently for most of the night. The Niners pressured Cousins on 15 of 39 drop backs and he averaged 4.0 yards per attempt with an interceptions and a sack when San Francisco didn't blitz.

San Francisco's defensive line has plenty of talent but there's been a learning curve with new coordinator Raheem Morris' defensive scheme. Sunday night was a step in the right direction.doesn't get much attention in the team's galaxy of stars but continues to prove he's been one of their most underrated offseason additions. Waitman recently added kickoff duties, and the Niners' kick coverage unit has improved drastically over the past two weeks.

Waitman had one punt returned late for 19 yards but dropped two other punts inside the 20, while Minnesota finished with an average of 23.5 yards on kick returns. --The Vikings entered November undefeated at 6-0 but facing the most difficult stretch of their season: Four games -- including three on the road -- against teams with a combined record of 19-7.

Ultimately, the Vikings lost three of those four games while facing a crisis significant enough that they felt compelled to trade for quarterback Kirk Cousins at the midway point. Sunday night's loss was the first time this season their defense has been gashed. Perhaps the 49ers' offense was uniquely positioned to exploit it, and the Vikings' offense did not maintain the momentum of last weekend's 30-10 victory over the.

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The competitive portion of Sunday night's game appeared over once Cousins had an interception returned for a touchdown late in the second quarter. But the bottom line is the Vikings are now in third place in a highly competitive NFC North. They have a potential "get-right" game next Sunday against the, but their season outlook has shifted considerably over this stretch.

Rather than look poised for a deep playoff run, they appear to be in a fight for a playoff spot. Currently, they are holding onto the No. 6 spot in the NFC.that he was being hit on every dropback. Heavy pressure eventually limited the Vikings' attempts to push the ball downfield and made it all but impossible to mount a comeback.

Cousins has added a higher level of accuracy and decision-making to the Vikings' offense in his two-game stint, but the 49ers' pass rush, which sacked him once, made him frenetic.was declared inactive because of a quad injury he suffered in practice. And while Rodgers' absence alone was not the sole cause, the defense appeared uncomfortable and on its heels from the start.

Purdy did what no other opposing quarterback had been able to do this season: find the parts of the field vacated by the Vikings' blitz packages. Purdy faced the Vikings' blitz on 20 of his first 26 dropbacks, and he completed 89% of his passes in those situations for two touchdowns and 12 first downs.

After a week of discussion about how teams prepare for Mexico City's altitude, the Vikings appeared to be in a favorable position in terms of time of possession. Their offense held the ball for 25 of the first 39 minutes of the game, running 46 plays to the 49ers' 31 at that point. But it didn't matter, as the 49ers held a 28-10- lead. If San Francisco's defense was particularly tired, it didn't show up in the outcome. --Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes near Pinnacles National Park, USGS says