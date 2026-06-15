49ers Land Buccaneers’ Emeka Egbuka In New NFL Redraft

With the NFL Draft having come and gone, the majority of free agents having already found new homes, and NFL training camps still over a month away, this point

Nov 30, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka before a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Raymond James Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images With the NFL Draft having come and gone, the majority of free agents having already found new homes, and NFL training camps still over a month away, this point of the year represents one of the quietest in the NFL season. As such, it's also a time of the year when NFL analysts and content creators are forced to find creative ways to engage their audiences.

For Bleacher Report, Gary Davenport decided to use this time toNov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images During the actual 2025 Draft, Jason Licht and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shocked most people when they decided to use their first round pick to select Ohio State WR, Emeka Egbuka.

The decision wasn't necessarily perplexing because of the player, even though it was a little higher than most thought the former Buckeye would be drafted, but moreso because the Bucs were absolutely loaded at the receiver position. At that time, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin were both signed for big money contracts, and the Bucs already had a promising WR3 on the roster in Jalen McMillan, who was coming off an impressive 8 touchdown performance during his rookie season.

So when the Buccaneers selected Egbuka, a lot of people around the NFL questioned the logic. However, it didn't take long for Egbuka to prove to everyone who doubted the selection that they were wrong. Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images In the 2025 NFL re-draft article for Bleacher Report, Davenport had the San Francisco 49ers selecting Egbuka at 11th overall instead of Georgia defensive lineman.

"Emeka Egbuka came roaring out of the gate last year before fading over the second half of his rookie season" Davenport wrote "But Egbuka posted three 100-yard games as a rookie and had an equal number of contests with double-digit catches. ""Egbuka faded last year because his targets dropped" Davenport wrote. "He's absolutely capable of being the No. 1 wide receiver for an NFL offense—and the Niners need all the help at the position they can get.

" With franchise icon Mike Evans signing with the San Francisco 49ers earlier this offseason, and Chris Godwin struggling to stay on the field, there's no doubt that the Buccaneers are in need of a bonafide No. 1 wide receiver. That is, unless they already have one in Emeka Egbuka. Prior to joining BucsGameday and Sports Illustrated, Collin's written content was provided through Bucs Banter, and NFL Draft Lounge.

He is also the creator and host of the Bucs Banter Podcast. He is a graduate of the Communication Studies program at McMaster University, where he was also a varsity basketball player, and later an advanced scout. He lives with his wife and two children in Hamilton, ON. You can follow Collin on YouTube and Twitter.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former 49ers linebacker Aldon Smith dies at 36Smith was originally drafted by the San Francisco 49ers as the seventh overall selection in the 2011 NFL Draft, and he played in 50 games during his four years with the team.

Read more »

Aldon Smith, former All-Pro San Francisco 49ers linebacker, dies at 36Former All-Pro San Francisco 49ers linebacker Aldon Smith died at the age of 36, the team said on Saturday.

Read more »

Steelers' Germie Bernard Compared to Buccaneers Pro Bowl WRA former NFL general manager had quite the endearing player comparison for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver Germie Bernard. On his 'With the First Pick'

Read more »

Former Buccaneers Defender Shining With Detroit LionsOne of the bigger losses for the Buccaneers this offseason was nickel cornerback and safety Christian Izien. Izien left Tampa to go to the Detroit Lions this of

Read more »