San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk wears custom cleats for Novartis campaign honoring wife's mother. The team prepares for November 29 matchup with Seattle Seahawks.

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk is set to honor his late mother-in-law Gini with custom cleats when the team faces the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, November 29. The 35-year-old athlete will wear the special footwear in partnership with Novartis as part of the annual My Cause My Cleats campaign. This tribute allows Juszczyk to keep his mother-in-law's memory alive while raising awareness for breast cancer detection during the crucial late-season matchup.

The Niners currently sit in first place in the NFC West division with a formidable nine-and-one record. Juszczyk acknowledges that the team possesses a unique quality that sets them apart from the rest of the league. He points to their top standing and strong statistics as evidence that something significant is happening within the organization this season.

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Despite the team's current success, Juszczyk emphasizes that the group remains grounded and focused on the present. He notes that the veteran roster does not get overly excited for prime-time games or intimidated by opponents. This composed temperament ensures that the players remain ready to perform at their highest level regardless of the spotlight or the perceived importance of the game.

Juszczyk recently shared his thoughts on the unique dynamic within the locker room, describing it as filled with handsome men. He told Us magazine that being surrounded by attractive teammates keeps everyone on their toes and trying to keep up. He added that this environment helps bring everybody up and creates a positive, competitive atmosphere that benefits the entire squad.

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The fullback highlighted the team's maturity and discipline as key factors in their success. He explained that much of this discipline is already ingrained in the group, requiring minimal instruction or motivational speeches. This steady approach allows the team to prepare consistently throughout the week without the distractions of external hype or emotional volatility.

Gini passed away from breast cancer when Juszczyk's wife Kristin was a teenager in high school. Although Juszczyk never had the opportunity to meet his mother-in-law in person, he uses his platform to discuss the strength Gini demonstrated during her illness. Kristin now shares more details about the medical treatments and doctor visits her mother endured as she matures.

Juszczyk appreciates how these shared family stories help him understand the resilience Gini showed. He noted that Kristin was unaware of the full extent of her mother's struggles at the time. Now, as she gets older, she receives more information from her father about the different doctors and treatments involved. This openness allows Juszczyk to honor Gini's strength and ensure her memory contributes to broader conversations about health.

Kristin Juszczyk has also been a vocal supporter of her husband and his causes. On October 11, she publicly defended Kyle against critical comments made by reporter Grant Cohn. She told Cohn to stop being obsessed with her husband, noting that such scrutiny is her exclusive job. This lighthearted but firm response highlighted the couple's strong mutual support system.

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The Niners are not dwelling on their heartbreaking twenty-five to twenty-two overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII in 2024. Instead, the veteran group maintains a singular focus on finishing the job in the current 2026-2027 NFL season. Juszczyk stated that the team believes they have what it takes to win a Super Bowl and just needs to take it one week at a time.

As the team prepares for the November 29 game, the focus remains on maintaining their dominant position in the NFC West. The blend of personal tribute and professional ambition defines the current ethos of the Niners. Juszczyk's custom cleats serve as a visible reminder of the personal stakes involved in their public lives and the importance of advocating for health awareness.

The My Cause My Cleats campaign continues to provide a avenue for players to support charities like the Lynne Cohen Foundation. This initiative allows athletes to showcase causes that matter to them on the professional gridiron. For Juszczyk, it is a way to bring his wife's advocacy work closer to home and honor the legacy of a strong woman he never met.

The game against the Seattle Seahawks will be streamed live on Sunday, November 29, at 4:25 p.m. ET. Fans can expect to see Juszczyk wearing the special cleats as the Niners look to extend their lead in the division. The team's ability to stay grounded while pursuing championships is a testament to their veteran leadership and cohesive culture.