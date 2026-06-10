49ers’ Home Stadium Transformed into FIFA Stadium for World Cup

The NFL has transformed the 49ers’ home stadium into a FIFA stadium for the World Cup, with metal fencing, metal detectors, and X-ray machines to ensure security. The stadium's northeast gates still showcase the statues of Joe Montana and Dwight Clark, while the west-side's suite tower now reads: ‘FIFA WORLD CUP 2026.’

Matt Greiner, director of groundskeeping for the 49ers, meticulously and slowly sprayed white paint on what typically serves as the Niners’ home sideline. It’s not actually the 49ers’ field.

Nor does it seem like their stadium — or Santa Clara’s. The NFL essentially did the same four months ago in hosting Super Bowl LX. World Cup visitors will see scarce signs of this being the 49ers’ home for the last dozen years. Metal fencing, some 20 feet high, surrounds the perimeter while a slew of metal detectors and X-ray machines await those who breach the fortress.

The stadium’s northeast gates still showcase the statues of Joe Montana and Dwight Clark depicting ‘The Catch’ that launched the 49ers’ dynasty 44 years ago. Just don’t go looking for the 49ers’ retired numbers and Super Bowl championships atop the west-side’s suite tower, which now reads: ‘FIFA WORLD CUP 2026.





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49Ers FIFA World Cup Stadium Security Transform Joe Montana Dwight Clark The Catch

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