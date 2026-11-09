49ers hit with another brutal season-ending injury

The San Francisco 49ers are going to miss this defensive lineman, who was having a strong rookie season.

The San Francisco 49ers received bad news about a defensive lineman who was injured during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that rookie Gracen Halton suffered a broken ankle in the fourth quarter and will miss the remainder of the season.

Halton was carted off on a stretcher with an air cast on his lower left leg after suffering the injury.

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"Two things. He's played at a very high level as a rookie," Shanahan said, per SB Nation.

"He's had an awesome seven or eight games here. We're going to miss him a lot. Look forward to getting him back next year. I know the guys love him, too.

He's an awesome guy.

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"I’m praying, hoping, thinking for Gracen," 49ers linebacker Fred Warner told NBC Sports Bay Area's Bonta Hill after the game. "Hopefully the best news possible. I’m sick for him. I know he was emotional getting on that cart, but I let him know, God, He does everything for a reason.

So just keep his head up, and he’ll be all right.

" Gracen Halton Was Having a Strong Rookie Season Halton will be the 15th 49er on injured reserve. This is another tough season-ending injury for the 49ers. Before the season began, wide receiver Ricky Pearsall suffered a PCL injury and was ruled out for the year. In September, tight end Jake Tonges tore his MCL, and he will miss the rest of the season.

The 49ers selected Halton in the fourth round of this year's draft out of Oklahoma. Entering Sunday's game, Halton posted 15 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovered and returned for a touchdown.received bad news about a defensive lineman who was injured during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that rookie Gracen Halton suffered a broken ankle in the fourth quarter and will miss the remainder of the season.

Halton was carted off on a stretcher with an air cast on his lower left leg after suffering the injury.

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"He's had an awesome seven or eight games here. We're going to miss him a lot. Look forward to getting him back next year. I know the guys love him, too.

He's an awesome guy.

"I’m praying, hoping, thinking for Gracen," 49ers linebacker Fred Warner told NBC Sports Bay Area's Bonta Hill after the game. "Hopefully the best news possible. I’m sick for him. I know he was emotional getting on that cart, but I let him know, God, He does everything for a reason.

So just keep his head up, and he’ll be all right.

"Halton will be the 15th 49er on injured reserve. This is another tough season-ending injury for the 49ers. Before the season began, wide receiver Ricky Pearsall suffered a PCL injury and was ruled out for the year. In September, tight end Jake Tonges tore his MCL, and he will miss the rest of the season.

The 49ers selected Halton in the fourth round of this year's draft out of Oklahoma. Entering Sunday's game, Halton posted 15 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovered and returned for a touchdown.