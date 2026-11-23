MEXICO CITY -- The 49ers just beat the Minnesota Vikings 35-10. Here are the 49ers' grades for this performance. QUARTERBACK: A-PLUS I knew Brock Purdy was good

I knew Brock Purdy was good, but I had no idea he was this good. He might be the best player in the league right now.

He certainly is the front-runner to win the MVP Award after making this Vikings defense look remedial. Purdy never was confused or rattled against a defense that confuses and rattles almost every quarterback. It's amazing how much Purdy has improved since he first became the starting quarterback, considering he was good right away. If the 49ers fall short of winning the Super Bowl this season, Purdy won't be the reason.

Also read Vikings at 49ers: Who Wins and Why in Week 11

He's a championship-caliber quarterback. The Vikings held the 49ers to just 3.6 yards per carry because they loaded the line of scrimmage and dared the 49ers to pass. This was a bad strategy. Mike Evans played, which means the 49ers offense was close to unstoppable.

He is what this offense has been missing for years. He didn't even practice this week; plus, he took the past five weeks off, and he still finished this game with 6 catches for 109 yards and a one-handed touchdown catch. If he can stay healthy for the playoffs, the 49ers will win the NFC and probably the Super Bowl. But Evans wasn't the only wide receiver who played well.

Keenan Allen had three catches for 38 yards. He's an upgrade over Jauan Jennings, who had 3 catches for 20 yards as a member of the Vikings today. George Kittle caught just three passes, but two of them were touchdowns, plus he drew a defensive holding penalty that extended a touchdown drive. He's one of the greatest tight ends ever, but we already knew that.

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Colton McKivitz left the game with a gruesome broken ankle -- his season is over. This injury could hurt the 49ers in the future. Tonight, it didn't hurt them at all. Backup right tackle Vederian Lowe was good, as was the rest of the offensive line.

They had no problem picking up the Vikings' blitzes. Nick Bosa seemed motivated after playing so poorly last week and offending some Mexicans with his comments during the week about their excessive cheering. The Mexican crowd booed him relentlessly, but he took the jeers with a good spirit and actually played well. Instead of letting the offensive tackle push him past the quarterback, Bosa actually used a counter spin move to bring him back in the play.

This was wonderful to see. Unfortunately for him, he still didn't register a sack, because he's not nearly the player he once was, but he did hit Kirk Cousins twice. And the rest of the defensive line did a good job defending the run. Dre Greenlaw didn't play, and the 49ers didn't miss him at all.

That's because Raheem Morris used a five-man defensive line that kept Fred Warner unblocked. This made it very difficult for the Vikings to run the ball.

As a result, the 49ers put the game into Kirk Cousins' hands, and he folded under pressure, as he usually does. They were the stars of the defense. They covered so well that they gave the 49ers' modest pass rush a chance to make an impact. Renardo Green was outstanding, and Deommodore Lenoir bounced back from the worst game of his career to strip the ball from Justin Jefferson and recover it.

This play saved a potential touchdown. And then Ji'Ayir Brown put the game away with a pick-six on the first drive of the third quarter. It's almost like they own Kirk Cousins, whom they picked off three times just two weeks ago when he was on the Raiders. They were flawless.

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Eddie Pineiro made all of his kicks, and Jacob Cowing had a long punt return that was called back because of a penalty. If the special teams become a strength, the 49ers will have no weaknesses. Raheem Morris made the Vikings one-dimensional by using a five-man front on first down, which effectively shut down Minnesota's run game. A one-dimensional offense led by Kirk Cousins has no chance against the 49ers.

Brilliant game plan by Morris. Kyle Shanahan's game plan against Brian Flores was even better. Coming into this game, a Shanahan offense never had scored more than 17 points in a game against a Flores' defense. The last time they faced each other, Purdy got sacked six times and seemes completeley overwhelmed.

In this game, Shanahan didn't let Purdy get overwhelmed. That's because Shanahan made sure the offense snapped the ball quickly at the line of scrimmage, which prevented the Vikings from walking their defenders up to the line of scrimmage and disguising which ones will rush. And then, Shanahan called lots of quick passes which Flores' defense was not equipped to cover. Shanahan made Flores seem like a gimmick coach, considering Flores never adjusted or found anything that worked.

Once the 49ers play and coach like they did today, they're clearly the best team in the NFC. And when their defense forces turnovers, they're unstoppable. Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis.

In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers.

In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country.

His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.