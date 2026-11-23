San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle channeled WWE's Penta with the 'Cero Miedo' celebration after a touchdown against the Vikings in Mexico City.

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This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle arrives before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026.

Also read George Kittle eager to get hands on 2 items in Mexico City after 49ers-Vikings game

The tight end caught a touchdown pass from Brock Purdy to give the 49ers an early lead in the first quarter. He quickly emulated his favorite WWE wrestler, hitting the"Cero Miedo" – or"Zero Fear" – celebration. His teammates joined in as well. Kittle is a noted WWE superfan.

He appeared at WrestleMania 39 in Inglewood, California, at SoFi Stadium and got involved in an impromptu match.with a clothesline. It allowed Pat McAfee to score the win over The Miz. The two then posed in the ring.podcast last year and explained that he woud like to be involved in WWE at some point when his career in the NFL is finished.

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San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle carries a Mexican flag as he is introduced before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026.

"I would love to do WWE," he said. "I think there's definitely an opportunity within that world, and I would love nothing more than to be a part of it. "When he’s healthy, Kittle is still putting up video-game numbers on the field. The seven-time Pro Bowler appears to be back at full strength after a season-ending injury last year.

He came into the game againstSan Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle reacts after making a catch over Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Nov. 15, 2026.