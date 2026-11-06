49ers general manager reveals message to team after blockbuster trade

The 49ers pulled off a blockbuster trade ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

was a huge addition for San Francisco and several players were pleased with the reunion, so much so that they personally textedDeForest Buckner of the San Francisco 49ers runs onto the field before the NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers on Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara.

“I said no, thank you guys. You guys made this possible ,” Lynch said on KNBR. There’s still time for the front office to make another move as other areas of the roster could be bolstered. The NFC West is heating up as the Rams have won back-to-back games and Seattle also made a blockbuster trade with the Colts in its acquisition of offensive lineman Quenton Nelson.

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San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner celebrates a defensive stop against the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch chats on the field before a game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. The 49ers have countered with the addition of Buckner and look to get back in the win column Sunday against the Raiders.

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Despite an ongoing list of injuries to several players, San Francisco has persevered in the best way possible. But the 49ers will have to prove it can maintain its lead in one of the league’s most competitive divisions. The Seahawks will be looking for revenge in the NFC West rematch on Nov. 29 as both teams have made key additions this fall.

DeForest Buckner of the San Francisco 49ers runs onto the field before the NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers on Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara. San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner celebrates a defensive stop against the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch chats on the field before a game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026.