The San Francisco 49ers continued their dominant streak with a decisive victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City, showcasing offensive efficiency and defensive pressure. Nick Bosa described the current squad as the best he has seen through ten games, highlighting their potential to reach a strong finish to the season.

Week 11 is almost done , and we’ve got a loaded set of MMQB takeaways for you.

The 49ers smacked the Vikings around in Mexico City, and I hit up Nick Bosa afterward to assess the damage. We’ve got Jeffery Simmons in to discuss a Bears defense looking to match its intergalactic offense.

Also read 49ers lead Vikings 28-10 in Mexico City as Cousins throws pick-six

Kenny Clark’s here to talk about defensive changes in Dallas, and we’ve got Abdul Carter on the new Giants.might be the NFL’s closest thing to a perfect game played by any team thus far—because it showed, again, that there’s so little the 49ers can’t do. Brock Purdy had a 155.4 passer rating, 176 yards and three touchdown passes. The run game was effective, with 51 chain-moving yards on 12 carries.

Mike Evans came back with five catches for 91 yards and a sweet touchdown, as one of seven skill guys with a catch. The defense, safety Ji’Ayir Brown specifically, scored on a pick-six. Nick Bosa got to the quarterback , and DeForest Buckner and Osa Odighizuwa split a sack. The Niners looked like they were playing at a different speed than a really good Minnesota team.

Like they’dAnd then you take the totality of where they are 10 games in, at 9–1 with the pre-bye blip in Atlanta factored in. They’ve had two international trips, and blew out really good teams, in the Rams and Vikings, on them. They won in Seattle. They beat Denver.

They’ll go for the season sweep of the Seahawks next week. If they get that one, looking at the rest of their schedule, it’s tough to see how they wouldn’t get to 14–3 or so.

So I texted Bosa after the game, and asked the eight-year vet if he thinks this is as well as he can remember a Niners team playing through 10 games—and remember, this is a guy who’s been to two Super Bowls and four NFC title games.

“Yes, I do,” he texted. “But I think we have a lot of growth left on the defensive side. Stopping the run is really good now. Pass rush and coverage will improve.

Unlimited weapons on offense and Brock is playing out of this world. Defensive line depth is similar to 2019. Just need to keep elevating. ”Because to this point, and right through Sunday night, they’ve only gotten more impressive by the week.the late-October addition of all-world 3-technique Jeffery Simmons , for sure.

But the reality is, it actually started before that. In Week 6, the defense held the Falcons to 257 yards, and just 95 yards and seven points through three quarters. In Week 7, the unit made a series of big stops against Drake Maye’s Patriots.

Then, Simmons arrived. And since, the ceiling has only risen. It showed in Sunday’s win over the Saints, with Chicago’s high-powered offense just O.K. , and Simmons and his new crew needing to carry the day.

“That’s one of our messages in this locker room. … It really doesn’t matter who’s on the other side of the line of scrimmage. It’s always going to be about us,” Simmons told me after the 21–13 win over New Orleans.

“When we are at our best, it’s hard to beat the Chicago Bears. When you have that energy, you have guys in the locker room playing for each other and worrying about us just doing our job the best as we can, I think everything else is going to take care of itself.

“We’re not worried about all the outside noise, it’s just trying to be the best Chicago Bears that we can be. ”That the Bears were an offense-heavy outfit that might struggle in a slower-paced game. That was put to the test on a cloudy Chicago afternoon. It was sloppy.

It was physical. It was like the Saints would’ve drawn it up, and the Bears rode their defense to the finish line. In the fourth quarter, that group registered a safety, then a turnover on downs, then stopped a Saints team facing a 21–10 deficit just outside the red zone to force a 51-yard field goal—a kick that was backed up by a Simmons sack on a first-and-10 from the Chicago 24.

That was Simmons’s third of the game, giving the big man his first three-sack game in five years, and more proof of what a great fit Allen’s scheme has been.

“Sometimes we overcomplicate the game, but when you have a guy like D.A. —who can mix things up from the look or different fronts, different coverages on the back end—you just never know what he’s coming with, blitzing, you just never know,” Simmons said.

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“To be able to play in this defense and help a lot of guys on this defense, a lot of playmakers on this defense, it makes the job easy. … And the guys on the field make the calls come to life. ” It’s fair to say everything about the Bears’ defense has been coming to life of late. And given what Caleb Williams and the offense usually bring, that’s a pretty scary thing.

Kerby Joseph returned this week for a Lions defense that keeps improving. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectThere was a time earlier this year when a possible midseason firing of Detroit DC Kelvin Sheppard was a talking point. Since then, that unit has lost its captain and best player . And yet, they keep taking steps forward.

Take away garbage-time touchdowns against the Cardinals and yesterday against the Bucs, and the Lions would have held six consecutive opponents under 20 points. What’s more, until this week, the opposition’s yardage total went down for six weeks in a row: 445, 327, 324, 266, 228, 151. On Sunday, in the win over Tampa, it ticked back up—to 274.

A lot of the progress coincided with the team’s Week 6 bye, which was preceded by the first of six consecutive wins that have the Lions at 8–2 going into Thanksgiving.

“Listen, you’d be a fool if you said we didn’t see the media and stuff attacking us going into the bye,” said linebacker Trevor Nowaske, a true underdog who’s been a big part of replacing Campbell. “We understood we weren’t playing at a high enough level to succeed, and we knew that things needed to be changed. And no, I don’t think it was anything crazy.

Shep’s been doing a great job from Week 1, getting us in the right place, right time. ”To say they have would be an understatement. One key to managing the attrition is that there have been additions as well. The secondary got star safety Brian Branch back after the bye and, this week, added his sidekick, Kerby Joseph, another core piece of the defense.

“It’s huge,” Nowaske told me. “They allow us to get to a bunch of different looks and their range on the field as safeties is the best in the league. ” The other key, then, would be that the effort to manage the losses has been cumulative, and not just one person “stepping up. ” “It needs to be all 11 people,” Nowaske continued.

“I feel like we’ve done a great job collectively as a defense the past couple weeks just being where we need to be, doing our job, doing our role at a high level. And when you do that, week in and week out, you produce, and we’ve been rolling these past couple weeks. So it’s been good for sure.

” On Thanksgiving, just as the Bears’ rejuvenated defense will be tested by Detroit’s high-powered offense, the Lions’ defenders will be tested by Williams & Co.It didn’t really come Sunday against the struggling Titans—the two teams hit a scorigami, in the Cowboys’ 51–30 shootout win over Tennessee. Cam Ward was actually impressive in fighting back from a big early deficit , and his offense rushed for 126 yards on Dallas’s much-maligned unit.

That message was delivered, of course, with defensive coordinator Christian Parker stripped of his play-calling duties, but not his job title. Veteran coach Mike Pettine, who came aboard in October, was handed the play sheet midweek.

“Just how we’ve been playing defensively as a whole, I mean, we’ve got a higher sense of urgency for sure,” vet Kenny Clark told me after the win. “We haven’t been playing up to the standard consistently. So, it’s just really doing that. We know the offense that we’ve got.

We know the quarterback that we’ve got. And if we can put a defense behind that offense, we’re going to be a problem. So, I mean, I think that’s the bigger picture—and the sense of urgency that we talk about is just understanding this opportunity that we’ve got this year.

“We’ve got a hell of an offense. We’ve got a hell of a group of players on the defense side of the ball also. And we’ve got to take advantage of what we’ve got. ” For now, even without a big breakthrough against Tennessee, Clark did see some good signs with, as he said, a group that’s far from bereft of talent.

Of course, the procurement of that talent is the root of Jerry Jones’s frustration, which is what led to the moves we saw last week. And it pushed Jones to find a new way to maximize that talent within a unit that ranked dead last in total defense coming into this week.

As Clark sees it, part of that change was already happening with Pettine having input since his arrival, with the introduction of more pressure packages and five-down fronts built to get more hits on the quarterback, like Clark saw when he played for Pettine in Green Bay. In that sense, there was progress Sunday, too. The Cowboys did create chaos: They sacked Ward five times, hit him eight times and finished the game with nine tackles for losses.

The trouble was that the chaos went both ways. And so the bad moments, like one where failing to touch Carnell Tate down resulted in a 59-yard touchdown, remained. Which brings us to the other good sign Clark took from the week: how it seems, after all the tumult, like everyone is together in trying to get it fixed.

“ was a little different, but I just think the biggest thing we took from all this is that we’re all in this together,” Clark said. “C.P. and Pett, they have a great relationship and we all have a great relationship with those guys, too. So, I think that’s just sticking together and understanding that. That’s huge for us.

”Bills’ and Chiefs’ breezy wins set up Thanksgiving banger The Chiefs had Justin Fields in the game early in the fourth quarter at Arrowhead, the result of their 34–7 rout of Arizona already in hand. And while the Dolphins put up more resistance in Buffalo, the Bills’ eventual 26–9 win was never really in doubt.

So now, we get the latest installment of one of this decade’s best rivalries, and pretty much exactly what the NFL wanted when it put this one into the marquee Thanksgiving time slot. Kansas City has done its part in getting to 8–2 with Patrick Mahomes back at the helm, looking very much like the 2018 to ’24 versions of the dynasty, with an enhanced run game helping to ease the quarterback’s transition back to the field.

Buffalo, on the other hand, comes into the 2026 edition having reinvented itself a little bit. The Bills are 9–1 for the first time since 1991, which was the second of the franchise’s four Super Bowl teams in the ’90s. They’re there with a first-year head coach, a revamped Jim Leonhard–led defense and, according to those there, a tighter locker room than they’ve ever had before. Creating that has been a point of emphasis for Brady.

The players believe it’s worked.

“This team, obviously, we’re teammates by what we do. But we’re family, and everybody cares about each other on the field, but off the field, more importantly,” slot receiver Khalil Shakir told me after beating Miami.

“And that’s what really brings a team together, and you really feel that with this team this year. I mean, I had my 1-year-old daughter’s birthday party the other day, and the receiver room showed up, and everybody showed up, and coaches.

“And when you see that and feel the love and support off the field, it makes you want to play that much better for your teammates. ” So I asked Shakir where he saw it against Miami, and he said it was in all the plays the Bills’ players would want to have back. When he had one, he said fellow receiver Greg Dortch sidled up to him and “kept telling me,.

And when you have that love and support for your teammates, and it happened multiple times today, whether we stalled out on certain plays, stuff wasn’t working, everybody keeps going. ” That’s why Shakir thinks the team is still improving this late in the season, setting up a chance to show just how much better they’ve gotten with the Chiefs coming to town.

“They’re never out of it. They play hard. They play fast,” he said, of Kansas City.

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“They play physical from start to finish. And they’re smart players, smart coaches. So you just got to expect all that. You got to expect that they’re a great team, and they play well together like we do.

And, like I said, just excited for the opportunity. ”Cam Skattebo and the Giants made a statement with their win over the Jaguars. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectTo this point, there may have been an assumption that John Harbaugh’s first team in New York is in playoff position only because of the division it happens to be in. Sunday gave the Giants a pretty convincing argument to the contrary.

The Jaguars haven’t just been good of late. They’ve been dominant—coming into Week 11 with 16 wins in their past 19 regular-season games, 10 of them by 14 or more points. The best part for the Giants, of course, has been all the winning. But the way it’s happening might be a close second.

Just like that, in so many ways, the Giants are starting to resemble Harbaugh’s Ravens, which both makes sense and is a credit to his consistency in program building. They’re also, in certain ways, showing markings of great Giant teams of the past.

“Yeah, we’re definitely not Baltimore—we’re the New York Giants,” star edge rusher Abdul Carter told me postgame. “And I feel like what Harbaugh’s trying to instill in us is just trying to make us winners. That’s what we’ve been doing, that’s what we’re gonna keep doing. ” Now, the Giants don’t have the NFL’s toughest schedule.

But they have checked boxes you’d hope they’d check in Harbaugh’s first year. They beat a talented Cowboys team in Week 1. They went on the road and found a way against the Texans. They’ve had their slipups—the home loss to the Saints stands out—but they’ve also shown they know how to win.

You saw it at the end of the Jags game. They picked off a two-point attempt to keep their lead at 23–15 with 6:39 left. They forced a field goal after the Jaguars got into first-and-goal from the 8 at the four-minute mark. From there, they wouldn’t give the ball back, churning out two first downs, one by air and another by ground , to get into victory formation.

“Yeah, we’ve been in that position a lot of times this year and that’s where we’re comfortable,” Carter said. “When it’s the end of the game, we finish, we close the game out and that’s what we did tonight. ”But the reality is, if you beat the Jaguars like the Giants did, the present is pretty good, too. The Colts’ past month calls into question a lot of things.

It has to be, because you don’t cut your quarterback in midseason without the owner’s fingerprints on it, and no front office or coaching staff plan would include turning down offers for that quarterback, then cutting him 10 days after the trade deadline. If it feels like ownership changing directions on a whim, well, then that’s probably what it is. And that’s a really tough look when you’ll be trying to remake your football operation in a couple of months.

The new GM and head coach will want to know that their boss will buy into whatever their vision is, and the scattershot nature of the end of this season for the Colts raises questions in that regard. The Colts had an offer from the Ravens similar to, and actually a tick better than, what Baltimore gave up to get Jacoby Brissett: a fourth- and seventh-rounder for Jones, with a fifth-rounder going back that would be erased from the trade if Baltimore made the playoffs.

So, in other words, they executed one plan , while maintaining another principle , before reversing course on that second point. C.J.

Stroud no longer the question for Texans On the other side of Thursday night’s sleepy game in Houston, Stroud’s progress was evident again . • On the first, a go route to Nico Collins, Stroud faced double-edge pressure, kept both hands on the ball as the rush got to him, stepped up in the pocket and got a• The second, in the second quarter, came with the Colts bringing six guys to the line, rushing five and dropping one.

Stroud adjusted the protection correctly and stood in, even as right guard Ed Ingram got run over, to get to the backside of his progression, where he found Kayshon Boutte at the top of the end zone. Patience, poise, accuracy.

• The third, in the third quarter, came after Stroud worked through his progressions, then made the right call to pull the ball down and scramble, eventually finding rookie Marlin Klein by the pylon, and putting the ball where only Klein could get it. And on that last point: Even with a rash of skill-position injuries, Stroud has spread the ball around and showed trust in his teammates in a way that’s meant every skill guy is alive on every play.

He’s connected with nine different skill guys in six of the Texans’ 10 games. That’s a testament to how much he’s grown under OC Nick Caley and QBs coach Jerry Schuplinski. It’s also proof positive that, if Houston’s gonna turn it around, Stroud will be a big part of the solution. Tom Jackson was a star player and an icon to so many as a broadcaster.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectI barely ever saw the All-Pro linebacker version of Jackson. My first memories watching football were in 1985 and he retired in 1986, before I had much awareness to pay attention to anyone who didn’t have the ball. But I do have recollections, a lot of them—like so many in my generation—of Jackson thereafter.

The Jackson that kids my age knew was seated next to the legendary Chris Berman hosting, for my money, the most iconic sport-specific highlight show ever created,and Sunday Ticket made so much of the league so accessible every Sunday, we only had cut-ins and halftime shows to keep us updated on what was happening in games you weren’t getting in your home market. And at 7 p.m. ET—replaying again in the morning—you hadAll of it is burned in my brain, and I’m sure a lot of other folks’ heads, too.

I loved that show. I have wonderful memories of learning about the league, and football, that way, and having takes on all of it that I could bring with me to school the next day. And I know now that all of that only worked because of the welcoming presence that Berman and Jackson brought, inviting you into their studio as you invited them into your living room. So thanks, Tom.

Here’s hoping your family finds peace in your memory. I know a lot of people feel the way I do today. And that’s a credit to the impact you had on all of us, even if we/I don’t remember you making a single tackle live. • I did ask Abdul Carter about the broadcast team saying he must’ve had a tell on the Jaguars’ cadence, based on his jump off the line.

“Yeah, that was honestly just instinct,” he told me. “It’s me trusting my get-off. And yeah, it paid off. ” • I think the Bills, Chiefs, Bengals, Broncos and Jaguars are essentially in the AFC playoffs.

After that, you’ll have the Steelers, Patriots, Browns, Texans, Ravens and, yes, Raiders fighting over two spots. Right now, my guess would be Pittsburgh and Houston. We’ll see. • The Vikings’ loss Sunday night was just the fifth defeat that the NFC North has thus far outside the division.

The division is now 29–5 vs. everyone else. The Bears haven’t lost outside the North. The Packers lost to the Falcons, the Lions lost to the Panthers and Bills, and the Vikings lost to the Bills and Niners. Those four teams all should be vying for playoff spots until the end, and will likely be fighting over wild-card berths with the other NFC West teams.

• Credit to the Panthers for hanging in there to beat a banged-up Ravens team that played with plenty of effort and pride. Bryce Young showed his trademark poise, Jaelan Phillips was a factor late, and finally the NFC South has a team at .500 again. • The Jets have perhaps the NFL’s best young tackle tandem, and if you watched Sunday you saw Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, Garrett Wilson, Kenyon Sadiq, Adonai Mitchell and Mason Taylor making a difference.

They were also 27–24 winners over the Chargers. It’s hard to look at all that, and not think there’s a good situation waiting for a young quarterback. • On the flip side, the Chargers’ finish to the game was really hard to watch. Down 27–17, they got the ball back on their 37 with 9:41 left.

They scored a touchdown 16 plays and 7:48 later. I watched them huddle, and motion, and make adjustments at the line, and generally drain the play clock when they should’ve been doing the opposite. When they scored, there was 1:58 left. The Jets then picked up a first down on two runs, and that was the ballgame.

The Chargers had written their own eulogy already. • It stinks seeing Saquon Barkley hurt again, and it’s hard not to wonder, with nine seasons on his legs, and a lot of injuries incurred over the course of his NFL career, how much tread there is left on the tire. If there was an argument for Philadelphia trading him before the deadline, that was it—that this would be the last chance to get real value for him, give his contract.

• The Chiefs have found themselves one in rookie running back Emmett Johnson, a fifth-rounder out of Nebraska who’s been mighty impressive filling in for Kenneth Walker III, who’s working through a groin injury.has gone right for them of late. Albert Breer is a senior writer covering the NFL for Sports Illustrated, delivering the biggest stories and breaking news from across the league. He has been on the NFL beat since 2005 and joined SI in 2016.

Breer began his career covering the New England Patriots for the MetroWest Daily News and the Boston Herald from 2005 to ’07, then covered the Dallas Cowboys for the Dallas Morning News from 2007 to ’08. He worked for The Sporting News from 2008 to ’09 before returning to Massachusetts as The Boston Globe’s national NFL writer in 2009. From 2010 to 2016, Breer served as a national reporter for NFL Network.

In addition to his work at Sports Illustrated, Breer regularly appears on NBC Sports Boston, 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston, FS1 with Colin Cowherd, The Rich Eisen Show and The Dan Patrick Show. A 2002 graduate of Ohio State, Breer lives near Boston with his wife, a cardiac ICU nurse at Boston Children’s Hospital, and their three children.