Halton’s lower left leg was placed into an air cast while the entire 49ers team circled around him.

and coach Kyle Shanahan revealed afterward that the standout rookie had broken his ankle and that his season was over. San Francisco 49ers’ Gracen Halton is carted off after an injury against the Las Vegas Raiders in Santa Clara, Calif.

, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

Also read Raiders vs. 49ers: Key Players To Watch in Bay Rivalry

“He’s playing at a very high level,” Shanahan said. “He’s had an awesome seven or eight games here. ” Halton’s lower left leg was placed into an air cast while the entire 49ers team circled around him late in the fourth quarter. Linebacker Fred Warner, who suffered a similar injury last season, said that even after the win emotions were “super, super heavy” when thinking about the beloved rookie defender.

“I’m sick for him,” Warner said. “He’s been a huge part of what we do. Super disruptive. He’s been awesome, just his energy.

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So for him to go down and have to be carted off, it was sad. I’m just trying to be there for him, let him know that everything happens for a reason. He’s gonna be just fine. We’re gonna miss him and hope he’s back as soon as possible.

” Entering the Week 9 game against Las Vegas, Halton had been responsible for 15 tackles, two sacks and one of the most memorable defensive plays of the season, forcing a fumble against the Seahawks, scooping up the ball and scoring a touchdown in their Week 5 win. San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Gracen Halton celebrates with safety Malik Mustapha and defensive end Khalid Kareem on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026.

Left tackle Trent Williams said that Halton was on his way to becoming “a household name. ”“It’s really tough,” Bosa added.

“He’s a personality that elevates everybody, brings that young energy to the room. It’s gonna be a long road for him, but he’s young and that injury guys come back 100% from. ” Warner fractured his ankle in Week 6 of last season. He has said that he would have been cleared to return had the 49ers advanced to the NFC Championship Game.

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He ended up coming back at 100% to begin this season after a normal offseason. Williams was among the veterans helping the rookie process the tough break. With the 49ers’ reserves in by then, Williams said that he was able to meet Halton in the X-Ray room and help him into the training room.

“We just tried to comfort him, let him know that this isn’t the end all be all — it’s more of a speedbump,” Williams said. “Take the silver lining. It could’ve been an ACL, could’ve been something else. Luckily it’s a lower body injury and I know it’ll probably be tough to get back by the end of this year, but he should be back to himself shortly after. ”