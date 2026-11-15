49ers Beat Cowboys 46-40 With 584 Yards as McCaffrey Scores Three Touchdowns

San Francisco improved to 8-1 with a 46-40 road win over Dallas, piling up 584 total yards and 214 rushing yards as Christian McCaffrey scored three touchdowns. Dak Prescott threw for 343 yards and five touchdowns in a losing effort.

San Francisco improved to 8-1 on Sunday with a 46-40 win at AT&T Stadium, piling up 584 total yards as red jerseys outnumbered and out-yelled the home fans.

Cowboys Defense Collapses Against 49ers

The 584 yards were the most the Cowboys have ever given up at home. Dallas fell to 4-6 and still has not strung together two consecutive wins. It was a close battle until the third quarter, when a pair of electric Niners rushing touchdowns stuffed the Cowboys in a deep hole. Rookie Kaelon Black sparked the surge on the opening drive of the second half, lowering his shoulder to bulldoze two Cowboys defenders, including first-round pick Caleb Downs.

Also read McCaffrey's TDs of 74 and 66 yards and Samuel's 70-yard score help 49ers beat Cowboys 46-40

San Francisco piled on 214 rushing yards. Black finished with 53 yards on 11 carries, while Deebo Samuel totaled 78 rushing yards on three carries in his first game back since Oct. 11, alongside an 11-yard touchdown catch. Samuel broke open the game with a 70-yard touchdown run on a reverse, the longest run of his eight-year career. Christian McCaffrey added three touchdowns and racked up 221 yards from scrimmage, including 161 receiving yards.

He set a career high on a 74-yard catch-and-run after some brilliant improv from Brock Purdy. McCaffrey iced the game with another big play in the passing game, beating edge Von Miller on an option route out of the backfield and racing to the end zone. Totally unacceptable defense, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said after the loss. San Francisco's offensive clinic ruined a gutsy outing from Dak Prescott, who did everything possible to keep Dallas alive.

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Prescott threw for 343 yards and five touchdowns, hitting George Pickens three times in the end zone. But Prescott's best efforts could not survive the defensive disaster led by first-year coordinator Christian Parker, who looked completely out of his depth as Kyle Shanahan picked Dallas apart. The Cowboys turned up the man-coverage dial to simplify things for a secondary that has struggled to pick up Parker's complex match zone coverages.

Dallas Man Coverage Strategy Fails

Dallas's 54.3% man coverage rate was easily its highest of the season, and the shift did not yield the desired results, with Purdy going 12-for-16 for 273 yards and three touchdowns. Parker has tried and failed to improve things with different schemes.

The team drafted Ohio State safety Caleb Downs in the first round and made a midseason trade for cornerback Joey Porter Jr. The former Steeler has been fine since coming over from Pittsburgh, but Downs has been a disappointment, and cornerback DaRon Bland has not played up to his salary. The team is running out of time to find answers on how to fix this defense. Purdy had been sacked only eight times coming into Sunday's game.

The Cowboys got him five times and pressured him on several other snaps. The defensive front did as well as anyone could have reasonably expected. Unfortunately, the secondary did not do its part, so all that pressure amounted to little, and the 49ers still marched up and down the field. No matter who the 49ers trot out at receiver, the offense just keeps rolling.

Purdy Mobility and 49ers Offense Shine

Purdy deserves a lot of the credit. His playmaking out of structure was a significant factor in Sunday's win, as it has been all season. McCaffrey and Samuel also made their fair share of plays in Dallas. Keenan Allen, making his first start for the team after the trade from Indianapolis, fit in seamlessly, catching five passes for 61 yards.

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George Kittle did what he typically does, moving the chains with tough catches. Purdy was under constant pressure on Sunday, and it never seemed to rattle him. He remained patient in the pocket when options opened up downfield. When they did not, he went into creation mode, breaking the pocket and keeping his eyes downfield.

Purdy threw for 135 yards on scramble drill plays, tying Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen for the most in a game since at least 2018, per Next Gen Stats. He attempted just two scramble runs but picked up 21 yards on them. Shanahan also made good use of Purdy's mobility, getting him outside the pocket on designed rollouts and bootlegs. Purdy hardly missed a throw on the run, completing 4-of-5 passes for 71 yards.

Shanahan has been one of the league's top play callers for well over a decade, and this might be his best coaching job yet. Even with the receiver room decimated by injuries, with the top four receivers out, San Francisco has the league's most efficient passing game. The 49ers have scored at least 30 points in five games this season. If you were just looking at the results, you would not know how injured this unit has been.

Purdy MVP Case Strengthens After Win

Shanahan has had to call the offense without all his pieces, but he is getting the most out of the ones available. The 26-year-old Purdy lost some early-season momentum and ground to guys like Joe Burrow and Josh Allen over the last few weeks, but his MVP campaign is back on track after Sunday. The next few weeks could determine Purdy's MVP fate. He will take on Minnesota in primetime next Sunday night before taking on the Seahawks.

If he can lead the Niners to wins while putting up numbers against two elite defenses, he will have a strong argument for the award, along with a favorable schedule down the stretch. The 49ers offense will face its biggest test of the regular season over the next two weeks. Up next is a matchup with the Vikings and defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

Pass protection will have to be much better if the offense is going to have a chance to put up points against the NFL's stingiest defense. Then the Niners return home for a rematch with the Seahawks. If they can win that game, the NFC West will be all but wrapped up. They will also have the inside track to the NFC's top seed.