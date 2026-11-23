San Francisco 49ers beat Minnesota Vikings 35-10 at Estadio Banorte on Nov 22, 2026. Mike Evans and Brock Purdy led the offense while Colton McKivitz suffered a season-ending injury.

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Minnesota Vikings with a decisive 35-10 score at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City on November 22, 2026. This victory marks a significant turning point for San Francisco as they assert their dominance in the NFC. The game showcased elite performances from key offensive players while highlighting a major setback for the team's front line.

Mike Evans and Brock Purdy Lead Offensive Surge

Wide receiver Mike Evans proved to be the primary difference-maker for the 49ers offense during this contest. He made crucial catches throughout the game, consistently securing first downs and keeping drives alive. His most notable play occurred in the second quarter with approximately two minutes remaining in the half. Quarterback Brock Purdy threw a perfectly placed pass that Evans caught with one hand in the corner of the end zone. This ability to make big plays makes him a critical asset for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

Also read 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings Live Scores and Updates from Mexico City

Brock Purdy delivered a performance that shifts the narrative surrounding MVP candidates entering Week 11. While Joe Burrow held the lead prior to this game, Purdy's execution against a strong defensive unit was undeniable. He dismantled the Vikings' defense, which had previously stifled opposing quarterbacks this season. Purdy effectively countered Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores' blitz packages, making the pressure look ineffective. His precision and calm under pressure were the driving forces behind the team's early success.

Colton McKivitz Suffers Devastating Season-Ending Injury

The victory came with a heavy cost for the San Francisco 49ers offensive line. Colton McKivitz suffered a severe ankle injury with roughly six minutes remaining in the first half. He was forced to leave the field on a medical cart, signaling the end of his 2026 season. This is a brutal outcome for McKivitz, who was enjoying the best season of his professional career. His absence will significantly weaken the offensive line going forward.

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McKivitz had been a standout performer, allowing only a 3.6% pressure rate and no sacks according to Sumer Sports data. The transition to replacement player Vederian Lowe will likely create vulnerabilities that opposing defenses can exploit. Losing a player of McKivitz's caliber is a major blow to the team's ability to protect Purdy and open running lanes. This injury adds a layer of complexity to the 49ers' path toward the playoffs.

Kyle Shanahan Outsmarts Brian Flores in Mexico

The tactical battle between Head Coach Kyle Shanahan and Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores yielded a clear winner in this matchup. In their previous two meetings, the 49ers struggled against the Vikings defense, never scoring more than 17 points in those games. This time, San Francisco's offense scored 21 points by halftime. Shanahan successfully identified and neutralized Flores' blitz-heavy scheme, which had worked in his favor in the past. This strategic advantage highlights Shanahan's growing reputation as a brilliant offensive mind.

The 49ers completely dismantled the defensive plan that had previously confounded them. Flores attempted to overwhelm the offensive line with constant pressure, but Purdy and the receivers adapted quickly. The result was an explosive first half that set the tone for the rest of the game. This win serves as a statement that the 49ers have evolved to counter the specific threats they faced earlier in the season.

NFC Seed Implications and Electric Stadium Atmosphere

This win solidifies the San Francisco 49ers as the top team in the NFC. The Vikings had been viewed as the biggest obstacle to the 49ers securing the No. 1 seed in the conference. By dismantling the Vikings defense and silencing their offense, San Francisco proved they are the undisputed leaders in the NFC West and the conference. The team now has a clear path to clinching the top spot. Analysts expect them to lose no more than two games for the remainder of the season.

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Behind the scenes, the atmosphere at Estadio Banorte provided a unique backdrop for this high-stakes contest. The energy in the stadium was electric, surpassing the excitement of recent Super Bowl events. The prime-time setting in Mexico City added a special dimension to the game that resonated with fans and players alike. This win not only boosts the team's standing but also reinforces the growing international appeal of the NFL. The 49ers carry this momentum forward with confidence as they aim for their ultimate goal.