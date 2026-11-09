49ers Defeat Raiders 38-17 Behind Purdy and McCaffrey

San Francisco 49ers secure a dominant 38-17 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on November 8, 2026, with key performances from Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey.

The San Francisco 49ers delivered a commanding 38-17 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, November 8, 2026, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. San Francisco established an insurmountable two-touchdown lead during their first two offensive drives and maintained control throughout the afternoon. The win served as a strong statement for the team as they returned from their scheduled bye week, demonstrating improved cohesion and defensive pressure.

Purdy and McCaffrey Lead Offensive Surge

Brock Purdy, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback, effectively utilized both the air and the ground to dictate the pace of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders defense. Purdy completed 17 of his 25 pass attempts for a total of 232 yards and threw two touchdown passes. His second career touchdown pass marked a significant milestone, becoming the 100th of his professional career. Purdy also contributed significantly on the ground, rushing seven times for 40 yards.

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San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was a dominant force in the backfield, accounting for two total touchdowns. McCaffrey scored one rushing touchdown and one receiving touchdown, catching a pass from Purdy that moved him past Marshall Faulk. This receiving score was McCaffrey's 37th career touchdown as a running back, breaking the NFL historical record previously held by Faulk. McCaffrey finished the game with 190 rushing yards on the ground.

Raider Defense Fails to Contain Mismatch

The Las Vegas Raiders, who enter the game with the NFL's 31st-ranked rush defense, had no effective strategy to stop the San Francisco 49ers offensive line. Coach Kyle Shanahan frequently targeted the mismatch, allowing the 49ers to accumulate 414 total yards from scrimmage. The Raiders allowed San Francisco to average 4.4 yards per carry, a statistic that proved unsustainable for Las Vegas. Running back Jordan James also contributed to the ground game alongside McCaffrey.

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Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, playing his first game since spraining his ankle in Week 2, was a major target for Purdy. Robinson completed 11 passes on 12 targets, showcasing the improved connection between the quarterback and the receiving corps. Brandin Cooks also returned to the lineup, catching multiple passes for the first time in his tenure with the 49ers. Tight end George Kittle had a quiet game early on, missing a wide-open reception that could have been a big gain, but the offense continued to move the ball effectively.

Defense Forces Turnovers and Applies Pressure

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Jaden Dugger sealed the victory by intercepting a pass from Kirk Cousins during the second half. Dugger returned the interception for a touchdown, extending the lead when the game was already in hand. The 49ers defense forced four additional turnovers after halftime, ensuring the Raiders could not mount any significant comeback. Nick Bosa returned to the field for the first time since Week 2, lining up wide to create unique pressures.

DeForest Buckner also returned to his standard position, lining up just a few gaps over from Bosa. Although the 49ers did not record a sack on Kirk Cousins, they applied immense pressure. The defense logged six hard hits on the Raiders quarterback and recorded nine tackles for loss. Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw made critical plays on defense, while Osa Odighizuwa and Romello Height generated significant backfield penetration. The defensive effort forced Las Vegas to settle for a field goal after a promising drive stalled.

Las Vegas Struggles Offensively and In Run Game

The Las Vegas Raiders offense struggled to find any rhythm against the disciplined San Francisco 49ers defense. Quarterback Kirk Cousins was frequently under duress, and the running game was completely neutralized. Ashton Jeanty managed only 25 yards on six carries, while the Raiders as a team averaged a meager 1.6 yards per handoff. The 49ers' defensive line, including Maxx Crosby who was kept in check by the offensive line, allowed only one sack and a loss of eight yards.

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Young receiver Jordan Watkins recorded his first career touchdown, catching a 37-yard pass from Purdy. Watkins outmusHezekiah Masses' man coverage in the end zone to secure the score. Jacob Cowing produced one catch for five yards but used his speed to draw a pass interference penalty in the end zone. This penalty set up Purdy's scoring scramble, further highlighting the 49ers' ability to convert penalties into points. The comprehensive victory leaves the San Francisco 49ers with momentum as they look toward their next scheduled matchup.