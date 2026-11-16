49ers Defeat Cowboys 48-40: Brock Purdy and San Francisco Football Triumph in High-Scoring Thriller

San Francisco 49ers defeat the Dallas Cowboys 48-40 in a Week 10 shootout. Brock Purdy throws for 389 yards and three touchdowns, leading the 49ers to victory at AT&T Stadium.

The San Francisco 49ers secured a decisive 48-40 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on November 15, 2026, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The high-scoring Week 10 contest featured a dominant offensive performance from the 49ers, driven by exceptional quarterback play and explosive offensive threats.

Brock Purdy Leads 49ers Offense

Quarterback Brock Purdy delivered a masterful performance, completing 22 of 28 passes for 389 yards and three touchdowns without throwing a single interception. Purdy operated effectively despite facing the worst pass-protection unit of the season from the offensive line. His playmaking ability was on full display during the first half when he scrambled to his right and connected with Christian McCaffrey for a 74-yard touchdown. This specific play highlighted his ability to extend plays and deliver under pressure, significantly bolstering his standing in the league's Most Valuable Player race. Purdy maintained this high level of execution throughout the entire game, serving as the primary catalyst for the San Francisco offense.

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Critical Contributions From Key Players

Running back Christian McCaffrey played a pivotal role in securing the win, finishing with crucial receptions that helped seal the game. In the final minutes, McCaffrey caught a 66-yard pass for a touchdown in wide-open territory, a defensive lapse by the Cowboys that effectively put the result beyond doubt. Additionally, running back Kaelon Black provided a vital physical presence in the ground game. Black rushed 11 times for 53 yards and scored a 25-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Black's performance included a powerful run where he overcame tackles from Cowboys defenders Caleb Downs and Cobie Durant, showcasing a toughness that complements the team's backfield.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen, who had recently joined the San Francisco 49ers, made an immediate impact despite lacking practice time due to the team's bye week. Allen recorded five receptions for 61 yards, consistently moving the chains and providing the reliable target option the team sought. Meanwhile, wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. returned from a hamstring injury sustained in Week 5 with significant energy. Samuel scored two touchdowns, including a spectacular 70-yard reverse handoff run. His return immediately revitalized the 49ers' ability to generate explosive plays, proving instrumental in the team's offensive rhythm.

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Cowboys Defense Allows High Scoring

The Dallas Cowboys managed to score 40 points, largely due to the ineffective pass rush from the San Francisco 49ers. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott faced minimal pressure, allowing him to operate cleanly throughout the contest. The 49ers' defensive line, featuring notable players like Nick Bosa, DeForest Buckner, and Osa Odighizuwa, failed to generate consistent pressure or disruption. This lack of a pass rush was a major contributing factor to the high score and the eventual loss. The performance raised immediate concerns for the team, as the defensive unit struggled to contain the opposing quarterback and offense.

Week 10 Victory Impacts Playoffs

This victory improves the 49ers' position in the competitive NFC West and strengthens their playoff positioning. The team demonstrated resilience and offensive versatility, overcoming defensive shortcomings on their side of the ball. The balance shown by the offense, led by Purdy and supported by McCaffrey, Allen, and Samuel, establishes a formidable unit for the remainder of the season. Moving forward, the coaching staff must address the pass rush issues highlighted by the Cowboys' performance. Fixing the defensive pressure problems will be essential for sustaining this level of offensive success. The team will carry this momentum into their next matchup, aiming to maintain their winning trajectory.