The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 46-40 in the Super Bowl, led by Christian McCaffrey's historic performance and Brock Purdy's career-high passing yards at AT&T Stadium.

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys with a final score of 46-40 in a thrilling contest at AT&T Stadium on Sunday. The victory moves the 49ers to an 8-1 record, while the Cowboys drop to 4-6 in the standings.

Christian McCaffrey delivered a historic performance, recording a career-high 161 receiving yards on four catches, including two touchdowns. He also added 62 rushing yards and a touchdown on thirteen carries to become the first player in the Super Bowl era to achieve at least 150 receiving yards, two receiving touchdowns, 50-plus rushing yards, and at least one rushing touchdown in a single game.

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McCaffrey's other scores included a spectacular 74-yard reception and a 16-yard rushing touchdown. His dominance forced the Cowboys defense to cover multiple facets of the offense, effectively neutralizing Dallas attempts to contain the San Francisco attack during critical drives.

Quarterback Brock Purdy set a career-high with 389 passing yards and threw three touchdowns, completing 22 of 28 passes. The 49ers offense accumulated 584 total yards, marking the third-most the Cowboys have allowed in their history, which fell just short of the team record of 621 yards.

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Supporting McCaffrey, tight end George Kittle caught six passes for 74 yards, while new addition Keenan Allen contributed five receptions for 61 yards. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel added three catches for 31 yards and a touchdown, along with three carries for 78 yards and a touchdown, showcasing the diverse offensive threats facing Dallas.

Dak Prescott completed 30 of 51 passes for 343 yards, throwing five touchdowns and one interception against the 49ers secondary. Wide receiver George Pickens led the receiving corps with 11 catches for 145 yards and three touchdowns, showcasing his ability to stretch the field and keep the Cowboys in the game.

CeeDee Lamb recorded seven receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown, while Ryan Flournoy added six catches for 71 yards and a touchdown. Prescott also ran in a 2-point conversion following Lamb's 1-yard reception to extend the late rally attempt.

The 49ers held a commanding 38-19 lead with 11 minutes and 26 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Dallas began their comeback attempt when George Pickens caught a 5-yard touchdown pass, which was followed by a missed 2-point conversion that kept the deficit at 19 points.

Ryan Flournoy scored on an 11-yard run with 3 minutes and 42 seconds left, cutting the Cowboys deficit to 38-32. The 49ers responded quickly by burning only 2 minutes and 26 seconds on their subsequent possession, punting after four plays to seal the game and prevent any further Dallas momentum.

A defining moment occurred when Brock Purdy hit McCaffrey across the middle of the field. Von Miller, who was covering McCaffrey, and his teammates had no chance of catching the running back, who broke free for a 66-yard touchdown that effectively killed the Cowboys' hopes of a full comeback.

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Dallas tried an onside kick despite having three timeouts and did not convert. The failed surprise attempt highlighted the desperation of the Cowboys' coaching staff as they realized the scoreboard deficit was too steep to overcome.

Kaelon Black carried the ball 11 times for 53 yards and a touchdown for Dallas, but a critical fumble on a second-down play halted a crucial late-game drive. Quinnen Williams forced the fumble, but Black recovered it; however, the 49ers punted on the next play.

This sequence left the Cowboys with only nine seconds and 91 yards to score. They did not get it, ending the game in a flurry of activity that ultimately could not change the final outcome.

Cowboys fans were overwhelmed by the 49ers supporters who took over AT&T Stadium. They booed the home team onto the field and loudly celebrated the San Francisco victory, creating an atmosphere that heavily favored the visiting team throughout the contest.

The final score reflected a complete dominance by the 49ers in both yardage and scoring efficiency. The 49ers had 584 yards, while the Cowboys amassed 439 yards but could not keep up with the high-scoring pace established by their opponents.