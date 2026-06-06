49ers DC Raheem Morris gloats about defense picking off Brock Purdy after being 'tortured' by him

New San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Raheem Morris made sure to celebrate the defense intercepting Brock Purdy.

looked. As opposed to doing what every defensive coach hates and speaking highly of a signal-caller, Morris took a fun jab at Purdy, alerting the media that the defense picked him off.

"We got a Brock pick today," Morris said. "I let him know that right after practice. That was awesome. He's going to be so mad at me for telling the media that, but you guys were there.

That's a big one.

" Arguably, the best part was the fact that a media member reminded Morris that there was a second pick, who then joked that he didn't get a chance to brag because he forgot. When a follow-up asked whether or not Purdy has been turning it over frequently, Morris quickly eased the minds of 49ers fans.

"No, no, no. I wouldn't say a lot," Morris said. "He is the layer king. He's so accurate. He puts the ball in the right spot.

He keeps the ball in his hands. He's tortured me for years. And it's so nice to be around him.

", compiling a 16-18 record. Although things didn't necessarily work out with his previous team, he is widely viewed as one of





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