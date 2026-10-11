49ers Acquire Veteran Wide Receiver Keenan Allen From Colts

The San Francisco 49ers traded for veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen from the Indianapolis Colts to add depth amid multiple receiver injuries. Allen, 34, joins a contender for the rest of the season.

The 49ers are bringing in some help at wide receiver ahead of the NFL trade deadline, acquiring Keenan Allen. This marks the second trade this season between the Colts and 49ers after an earlier deal between the two teams.

Amid another slew of receiver injuries, including Mike Evans, Ricky Pearsall, De'Zhaun Stribling, Deebo Samuel and Christian Kirk, the 49ers are adding much-needed receiver depth with Allen. The 49ers were considered a contender to land the Colts' Josh Downs, but instead traded for Allen, presumably the less-pricey option. Allen, in his 14th NFL season, signed a one-year deal with the Colts this offseason and will now be able to contribute to the 49ers for the remainder of this season.

Also read 49ers make veteran WR addition, adding Cal alum Allen

49ers Add Keenan Allen Receiver Depth

While Allen is no longer in his prime, he remains productive. He is second on the Colts in receiving with 40 receptions for 351 yards and a touchdown, and figures to be a helpful presence for the injury-depleted 49ers. Allen, 34, will join a veteran-heavy 49ers team full of core players in their 30s.

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He has particularly been clutch on third downs during his career, including last season with the Chargers, and could be a reliable target for Brock Purdy on those plays. This is a low-cost, low-risk move that should help the 49ers as they navigate another wave of receiver injuries. The 49ers have Super Bowl aspirations, and Allen should keep the offense humming as they head into the second half of the season.

The player's wife, Ciandra Monique, made it clear she is excited about the move to the Bay Area. Ciandra posted an Instagram story after the trade, sharing her reaction as Allen returns to the West Coast. The couple met in their hometown of Greensboro, North Carolina, and began dating in 2010. The pair got engaged on Ciandra's birthday on May 26, 2017, and married on June 18, 2022, in San Clemente, California.

Colts Trade Allen in Fire Sale

Her social media post gave 49ers fans a glimpse of the personal side of the deal. The Allen trade also makes sense for the Colts, who are in the middle of a fire sale after already trading Buckner and another key player. Since Allen is on a one-year deal, he was going to hit free agency this offseason, and now he can go play for a contender.

The Colts are likely also looking to get younger, so it is good they were able to garner some return while they could. They will be thin at receiver after dealing Allen, and if they trade Downs later, they also are not contenders this season, so it makes sense for them to start looking toward the future.

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A sixth-round pick is not a huge return, but solid value for where Allen is in his career and the deal can help Indianapolis continue stockpiling talent in next year's draft. The move gives the 49ers a proven veteran target for the stretch run.