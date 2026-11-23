San Francisco 49ers right tackle Colton McKivitz sustained a gruesome left leg injury in the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City and will miss the rest of the season.

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Colton McKivitz suffered a severe left leg injury in the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026.

The injury is expected to end his season. McKivitz, 30, was caught in a pileup during a run to the right when his left leg was trapped beneath other players. The broadcast showed McKivitz's left foot seemingly twisted to the side before cutting to a timeout. His leg was pointing in one direction and his foot was pointing in a different direction at an angle greater than 90 degrees.

Also read 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings Live Scores and Updates from Mexico City

Teammates React to McKivitz Injury

When the broadcast returned, many 49ers players were visibly shaken up and taking a knee. Trent Williams walked over to his fallen teammate, who was clutching at his lower leg. When the injury came into focus, Williams took off his helmet and slammed it to the turf in frustration, empathy and perhaps pity. Trainers and medical officials rushed to McKivitz and placed a compression brace on his leg, which hid the injury from view.

Advertisement

He was eventually loaded onto a cart and taken to the locker room. Teammates surrounded the cart and paid their respects to their fallen teammate. Christian McCaffrey looked aghast about what happened, as the game's broadcast showed a clip of him reacting while McKivitz was being carted off. It is way too early to tell exactly what happened to the 30-year-old lineman, but there is no doubt that this was a very serious injury.

Vederian Lowe came in to replace McKivitz at right tackle. The 49ers moved on even as it became clear McKivitz is not only done for this game but for the remainder of this season. It is a tough loss for the 49ers, who have one of the league's best offensive lines. This injury is the only thing that is not going San Francisco's way on Sunday.

Vederian Lowe Steps In at Right Tackle

They are dominating the Vikings in the first half of the game. The 49ers scored a touchdown on a Mike Evans one-handed touchdown grab. They scored again on a Pick Six interception by Ji'Ayir Brown. The Minnesota Vikings face off with the San Francisco 49ers in a highly anticipated matchup of NFC powerhouses.

NFL players are used to football's violence and the price that sometimes must be paid in the currency of pain and injuries. So when a player is injured in such a manner that players refuse to look at their fallen teammate or opponent, you know it is terrible. Colton McKivitz remains a key part of the 49ers offensive line. His absence for the rest of the season will test the team's depth at tackle.

Advertisement

Team Will Update McKivitz Condition

Vederian Lowe is expected to step in at right tackle. The 49ers will provide further updates on McKivitz's condition after he undergoes tests.