San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Colton McKivitz suffered a severe ankle injury during Sunday Night Football, likely ending his season as the team prepares for their next matchup.

San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Colton McKivitz endured a severe lower-body injury during Sunday Night Football, an event that has cast significant doubt on his immediate future with the franchise. The 30-year-old player sustained the damage on Sunday, November 22, in Mexico City during the second quarter of the match against the Seattle Seahawks. Team medical staff initially assessed the damage and determined that his ankle was both broken and dislocated.

Mechanics of the Ankle Injury

The incident occurred when McKivitz's leg was rolled up awkwardly while he was engaged in play. The trauma was severe enough that he required an air cast before being transported off the field via a medical cart. Although he managed to smile through the pain in subsequent locker room imagery posted to Instagram, the physical reality of the situation was grim. The team has not yet issued a formal medical report, but the initial diagnosis points to a catastrophic structural failure of the ankle joint.

Also read 49ers RT Colton McKivitz Suffers Season-Ending Ankle Injury in Mexico City Win

Team Response and Player Reaction

Head coach Kyle Shanahan, 46, expressed deep concern for the athlete during post-game interviews. Shanahan stated that McKivitz had an unbelievable year and emphasized that seeing him go down in that manner was incredibly tough to witness. The offensive lineman himself acknowledged the emotional toll, stating that the news was really crushing. His wife, Abby, who has been with him since July 2020 and married him in June 2025 in Ankeny, Iowa, was a central figure in his support network during this difficult time.

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Impact on Team Strategy and Roster

The loss of McKivitz creates a significant void in the San Francisco 49ers offensive line. While the team has not officially confirmed the timeline for his recovery, it is widely presumed he will miss the rest of the season. The roster must now adapt to the absence of a player who played at the University of West Virginia before being drafted in 2020. This injury forces the coaching staff to rely on backup players to maintain the protection and blocking schemes essential for their offensive success in the remaining games.

Next Steps and Upcoming Schedule

The San Francisco 49ers will return to action on Sunday, November 29, when they host the Seattle Seahawks at home. The team faces the challenge of adjusting their lineup without their key offensive lineman for this crucial matchup. Meanwhile, the player will begin his recovery process, with the prognosis currently suggesting a long road back to professional football. The organization continues to monitor his condition while the football community rallies behind his rehabilitation efforts.