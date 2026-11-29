San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle C.J. West exits Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks with a left leg injury, deepening the team's defensive line crisis during the 2026 NFL season.

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle C.J. West suffered a setback to his left leg during Sunday's NFL matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. The second-year player returned to the field after an earlier injury, only to exit again on the same driving sequence, raising immediate concerns for the team's defensive rotation.

West Suffers Leg Injury During Seahawks Game

The incident occurred midway through the first quarter when West went down while pursuing Seattle running back Jadarian Price on a 2-yard gain. Seahawks receiver Rashid Shaheed rolled into West's left knee during the play. Medical staff attended to the tackle on the field before he could make a decision to return to the contest.

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Initial reports indicated that the 49ers listed West as questionable to return to the game. However, the defensive lineman did return for Seattle's next offensive series. While on the field, West drew a personal foul penalty for a late hit on Price before he was forced to leave the game once more.

The specific reason for his second exit remained unclear at the time of the broadcast. Photographs showed West being treated on the sideline in Santa Clara, California, confirming that the issue was serious enough to remove him from active play for the remainder of the quarter.

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West Returns to Roster After Previous Knee Injury

This latest setback comes shortly after West returned to the active roster following a separate knee injury that kept him on injured reserve. He missed time following an incident in the 49ers' 20-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on September 20. His return to the field marked a significant milestone for the young defensive player.

West had been working his way back into game shape and made his season debut in last week's 35-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Since returning, he has recorded five total tackles and two quarterback hits, establishing himself as a valuable rotational piece for the defense before this latest injury.

49ers Defensive Line Depth Threatened by Injuries

West's second exit places additional strain on a 49ers defense that is already grappling with significant injuries on the interior line. The team has now lost two defensive tackles for the season, forcing coaches to rely on a thinning group of available players to stop opposing rushing attacks.

Alfred Collins, another starting tackle, suffered a knee injury before the season opener, which led to West starting the first two games of the year. The loss of West further destabilizes the line, as the team must find immediate replacements for both rotational and starting duties.

Gracen Halton Also Misses Time With Ankle Injury

Rookie Gracen Halton also missed significant time after fracturing and dislocating his ankle during the Week 9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Halton had made six starts for San Francisco before the injury occurred, providing crucial production during the early part of the season.

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The combined absence of key defensive linemen leaves the 49ers with limited depth at the tackle position. Head coach Kyle Shanahan must now navigate a challenging stretch of the schedule with fewer healthy options available to rotate in and keep the defensive line fresh against heavy rushing offenses.

What Comes Next For San Francisco Defense

The 49ers will likely turn to remaining practice squad members or backup players to fill the void left by West. The team must quickly evaluate the severity of the left leg injury to determine if West will miss additional games beyond the matchup against Seattle.

Defensive coordinators will need to adjust their game plans to account for the reduced size and depth on the interior line. Opposing teams may exploit this weakness by focusing their ground attacks on the middle of the field, knowing that San Francisco has fewer elite tackle options available.

West's recovery timeline will be critical for the remainder of the 2026 NFL season. The organization will monitor his condition closely, with updates expected following medical evaluations after the game. Fans and analysts alike will be watching to see how the 49ers manage their defensive resources in the upcoming weeks.