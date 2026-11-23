Quarterback Brock Purdy heard 'MVP' chants in Mexico City and continued to earn praise from his teammates as he led the 49ers to a statement victory against the top-ranked Vikings defense on Sunday night

MEXICO CITY -- As the third quarter ended Sunday night, the majority of the 85,612 people at Estadio Banorte broke out into a chant easy to recognize in any language.said.

"He's super dialed in. The way he prepares, the way he competes, he's tough. I always thought he's been underrated.

Also read 49ers vs. Vikings live updates: Brock Purdy’s red-hot offense faces NFL’s top defense in Mexico City

" As the Niners trained in Colorado Springs, Colorado, last week to begin acclimating to the altitude of Mexico City, one of the primary discussion points was how Purdy and Niners coach Kyle Shanahan-led offenses had struggled against Vikings coordinator Brian Flores' defense. In two previous meetings -- both losses -- the Niners had moved the ball but averaged just 17 points per game.

Still, Shanahan projected confidence that Purdy's previous experience against Flores' blitz-happy scheme would prove beneficial the third time around. He was right. With Flores blitzing Purdy on 20 of his 26 drop backs , the QB calmly stood in the pocket and delivered big completion after big completion. He finished 17-of-19 for 208 yards and two touchdowns when the Vikings sent more than four pass rushers after him.

Advertisement

After the game, Purdy said the advice he got from Shanahan last week was to trust what he sees and let it rip when the opportunities arise.

"He was just like, 'Dude, you got to be aggressive, don't second guess yourself,'" Purdy said. "Obviously try to read it out as best you can, but you have players out there that can go and get the ball for you, put the ball on them, allow them to go and make plays. And I just feel like our guys did that around me today.

" Indeed, Purdy finally played with something at least closer to a full complement of offensive options with Evans returning from Achilles tendinitis and immediately contributing six catches for 109 yards and a touchdown.9 people shot at a private central California concert; 1 in critical condition, sheriff saysBut every time Minnesota attempted to take away one of Purdy's options, he found another. He completed passes to nine receivers and finished 21-of-26 for 255 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.

Purdy's 98.6 QBR is the third highest in a game by any quarterback this season, trailing only the 99.6 he posted againstAmong Purdy's highlight throws against the Vikings: a 4-yard touchdown to Evans he floated over multiple defenders into the corner of the end zone, a 13-yard strike to receiverfor a first down on third-and-9 that he threw well before Allen was out of his break, and an 8-yard touchdown pass to tight endOn a night when Shanahan said he wanted to give everyone a game ball, he gave one only to Purdy.

"Oh my gosh, he was so good," Kittle said. "He's playing with confidence. He understands the offense. He's confident in the offense.

Advertisement

He owns the offense ... We know that every play that he calls that we have a chance to do something special.

" For the season, Purdy has a total QBR of 84.2, the fourth highest by any quarterback in his team's first 10 games of a season since ESPN began tracking the statistic in 2006. Purdy also ranks first in the NFL in yards per attempt and yards per drop back , second in completion percentage and completion percentage over expectation , and third in passing touchdowns . And Purdy's performance against the blitz Sunday night wasn't an outlier.

He's first in the league in yards per attempt and passing touchdowns when blitzed this season. Perhaps most important, the 49ers are 9-1 or better for the seventh time in franchise history. They've reached at least the NFC Championship Game in each of the past six instances.and others will undoubtedly have their say in the MVP race in the coming weeks, there's no doubt where Purdy stands among those with whom he shares a locker room.said.

"He makes everybody better ... He's obviously humble and he'll never admit it, but he's one of the best players I've ever played with and just very grateful he's our quarterback.

"9 people shot at a private central California concert; 1 in critical condition, sheriff says