The San Francisco 49ers have officially arrived in Mexico, and Fred Warner is feeling it.

As the team was getting off the bus that transported them from the airport to the hotel, Warner received a loud ovation from theinto the hotel, he raised his arm and opened his hand to say hi to the 49ers fans in Mexico.

Warner, 30, a native of San Marcos, was raised in a home by his father, Fred Warner Sr. and his mother, Laura Warner, who is of Mexican descent. Fred Warner never met his grandfather, but has never been shy about speaking about his connection to Mexican culture, and grew up speaking Spanish in his home.

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The 49ers are set to play in Estadio Azteca, which sits 7,352 feet above sea level, and spent the past week practicing at the U.S. Air Force Academy, located inWarner told reporters on Friday that he is excited to play in Sunday’s game and that he takes “great pride in my Mexican roots. ”“My whole goal is to represent that part of me and that part of my family the right way, every single time I’m able to step out there on the field or even off the field, being of high character and playing the game the right way,” Warner said.

“Playing this game in Mexico means a lot to me and my family and it’s an opportunity for us to put our best foot forward there and go out and win a big game. ”"I take great pride in my Mexican roots.

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My whole goal is to represent that part of me and that part of my family the right way… playing this game in Mexico means a lot to me and my family and it's an…Aside from the fans cheering on Warner, the 49ers have had a warm reception to playing in Mexico this week, as fans have been spotted wearing their merchandise all around the country and will likely have a home game presence at a game that’s considered to be played at a neutral site. Warner and the 49ers are familiar with the loyal fans from Mexico as the team is making its second return to the country for the first time since 2022.

“I remember that first time around, didn’t know exactly what to expect, but I think that was my first time being out of the country and playing in a game of that magnitude,” Warner said. In his ninth season in the NFL, Warner is showing why he’s still considered one of the best at his position, as he had 88 tackles through nine games this year.