the San Francisco 49ers placed DT Gracen Halton on IR, opening a roster sPot for Keenan Allen, while the Los Angeles Rams signed WR Xavier Smith from San Francisco's practice squad. Both teams face depth challenges as injuries plague key positions.

Roster Moves and Injury Updates

The San Francisco 49ers officially placed defensive tackle Gracen Halton on injured reserve after announcing his upcoming surgery afterwards this week. with Halton's spot cleared, the squad has opened a place on the roster for veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen , who has been a mainstay in the offense for several seasons.

At the same time, the Los Angeles Rams signed wide receiver Xavier Smith from the 49ers' practice squad. Smith, a Florida A&M product who entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2023, spent his rookie season on the Rams' pRactice squad before recording 20 catches for 309 yards over 31 games in 2024. The Rams, whose receiving corps has been hit hard by injuries to Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, Terrance Ferguson and Jordan Whittington, spotted Smith as a familiar face who could step into the lineup quickly.

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Impact on Practice Squads

Smith's addition to the Rams creates a vacancy on the 49ers' practice squad,a spot that could be used to bring in a wide receiver if the organization wants to further clear room for Keenan Allen on the active roster. The 49ers have not yet made any moves involving Brandon Aiyuk, and his status will remain unchanged untill his unpaid roster exemption expires on November 23.

The transaction too underscores the thinner depth charts on both teams. The Rams, with a depleted pass‑catching group, are now looking to the younger players such as Tutu Atwell, Conner Mumpfield and Max Klare, who entered the league as rookie receivers and tight ends, for production against opponents like the 49ers,Cardinals and Chiefs.

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Broader Injury Landscape

In other injury news, 49ers star defensive tackle Gracen Halton's season has ended with surgery, while wide receiver Deebo Samuel is reported to be on track for a return. The team also ruled out veteran defensive tackle Christian Kirk after an injury sustained in Thursday's practice, and wide receiver Mike Evans has been listed as questionable at best for next weeks game.

Additionally, the Rams' passing game has struggled throughout the season, forcing the coaching staff to rely heavily on rookie talent and hoping that players like Conner Mumpfield and Max Klare can step up. The scarcity of experienced receivers has left the Rams with a thin margin for error as they face upcoming games against the Green Bay Packers,Kansas Metropolis Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.