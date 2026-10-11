49ers vs Raiders game at Levi's Stadium leads to 11 arrests and 45 ejections after fan fights

Violent brawls broke out during and after the San Francisco 49ers 38-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium on Sunday Nov 8 2026, leading to 11 arrests, 45 ejections, and multiple fans knocked unconscious. Police and the 49ers pledged zero tolerance and vowed to pursue those responsible.

Santa Clara police arrested 11 people and ejected 45 others after multiple violent fights broke out during and after Sunday's game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium.

The 49ers won the game 38-17, but the on-field result was overshadowed by alarming fan violence in the stands, concourse areas and parking lots. Several incidents remain under active investigation, according to police. Videos circulating on social media showed altercations throughout the stadium and outside it. Two videos provided to ABC7 showed punches being thrown and a large fight inside the stadium.

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Violent Fights Outside Stadium

One of the most serious incidents appeared to occur in the parking lot outside Levi's Stadium, where video showed two people being punched and knocked unconscious. Multiple fans lost consciousness during the melee, and one man shockingly took multiple blows to the face after he had been knocked out. The most terrifying brawl occurred in the stadium's parking lot after the game ended, according to accounts.

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A person was seen lying unconscious on the ground during the fight between 49ers and Raiders fans. Police said they had no update on the condition of the people seen lying on the ground after being struck. A Raiders fan who spoke Monday evening shared photos of a vehicle with a broken window.

She said at least four other vehicles parked in an off-site lot also had windows shattered after the game. 49ers fan Steven Gomez said he did not witness the parking lot fight but recorded a separate altercation from his seat inside the stadium. But you could just feel that this was, you know, the Battle of the Bay rivalry, even though they are in Las Vegas now, Gomez said.

Fans Describe Stadium Chaos

The thing that kind of gave me the like, Oh my god, I saw a woman get struck in her face, Gomez said. Another fan, Winland, described the chaos inside the stadium. And next thing you know, they were in a full-on brawl, Winland said. It was just a straight-on attack.

And then, as you can see, people came up the aisle and came out of nowhere and did not see that coming. It turned into, at one point a 4 or 5-person brawl, and people and bodies were going left and right. Gomez said the violence has made him reconsider attending future games with his family. It is always fun to banter with Raiders fans and stuff, but we gotta be better, Gomez said.

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I want to take my youngest son to a game and as far as Niners/Raiders, like I just do not think I can do that. It just leads you with your child like too vulnerable, he said. Santa Clara Police Department spokesperson Lt. Eric Lagergren said a total of 11 arrests were made while 45 patrons were ejected.

Police Confirm Arrests and Ejections

Lagergren added that several incidents are still under active investigation. Incidents of violence at large-scale events in Santa Clara will not be tolerated, Lagergren said. The Department strictly enforces the law and holds individuals accountable for criminal conduct. We will seek to arrest the individuals responsible for the fan-on-fan violence at the event.

Police said some fights involved victims who were unwilling to cooperate with investigators. The department said it sought assistance from approximately 30 outside law enforcement agencies for the event. The 49ers also issued a statement through a spokesperson, saying: We have a zero-tolerance policy for violence at Levi's Stadium. The Santa Clara Police Department, our security and guest services teams responded to several incidents throughout Sunday's game.

We are grateful to all personnel for their swift response and dedication to maintaining a safe environment for all fans. The team and police have pledged to pursue those responsible for the acts of violence.