49ers acquire six-time Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen in a trade with the Colts: Report

The Indianapolis Colts are continuing to sell, reportedly sending wide receiver Keenan Allen to the San Francisco 49ers in their latest trade.

The San Francisco 49ers reportedly acquired six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts. On “49ers Now,” Kylen Mills, Matt Maiocco and Rod Brooks discuss the looming NFL trade deadline, and why San Francisco remains active in search of trades.

San Francisco is acquiring wide receiver Keenan Allen from the Indianapolis Colts for a 2027 sixth-round draft pick, The Ringer's Tom Pelissero reported, citing sources. Trade!

Also read 49ers Acquire Veteran Wide Receiver Keenan Allen From Colts

The Colts are sending six-time Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen to the 49ers for a 2027 sixth-round pick, sources tellSan Francisco played its Week 9 game against the Las Vegas Raiders with Brandin Cooks and Jordan Watkins as the starting wide receivers.has been a revelation for the 49ers this season, but he has missed the last two games with Achilles soreness. , but he appeared in just one game and didn't catch any passes before injuring his meniscus and going on injured reserve.

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In eight games with Indianapolis this season, Allen recorded 40 receptions for 351 yards and one touchdown.