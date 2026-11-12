49ers’ 7-1 start gives Keenan Allen ‘pure energy’ after trade from Colts

Keenan Allen practiced in full Wednesday, a day after the 49ers traded for him from the Indianapolis Colts.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Keenan Allen greets reporters at his locker on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, a day after getting traded from the Indianapolis Colts.

burst forward seven steps, cut inside the hash marks, grabbed Brock Purdy’s chest-level pass in stride and cruised into an open field. Allen, 34, shuffled the ball between his hands, jogged toward reporters, and playfully announced himself to the cameras that recorded his initial steps Wednesday as “I’m running on just pure, pure energy right now.

Also read Colts Trade Keenan Allen to 49ers Ahead of Deadline

I’m 7-1,” said Allen, referencing the NFC-leading 49ers’ record and exhaustive travel schedule after being traded Tuesday from the Indianapolis Colts . He’s planning to play Sunday when the 49ers visit the Dallas Cowboys, assuming he learns terminology for concepts otherwise familiar to the NFL’s No. 8 all-time leader in receptions.

“I got a little boost in the way I feel going into the building,” Allen added. “It’s a helluva locker room. They’ve accomplished so much in past years. … I’m coming here ready to learn the offense, get in the game, and make plays.

” The 49ers must rush Allen’s onboarding process because, although Deebo Samuel returned to practice for the first time since an Oct. 11 hamstring injury, Mike Evans remains sidelined by Achilles tendinitis. Speaking of Evans, it’s been six years since he and Allen got into a Twitter spat, starting with Allen claiming that Evans, Tyreek Hill, Chris Godwin and others “ARE NOT a better receiver than me!

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” Evans’ July 2020 retort: “I like the confidence but be realistic you not on my level bro. ” So about that … “We squashed it a long time ago. Everyone wants to bring it back up,” Allen said.

“Mike’s a of a player. He’s probably better than me. ” Coach Kyle Shanahan eventually could deploy both in his starting lineup for MVP candidate Brock Purdy. Shanahan on Evans: “He’s always been as good as anyone at separating, as good of hands as anyone.

Then it’s how good he plays without the ball. He’s a guy who blocks, who never takes a down off, is extremely competitive and a very smart, aware football player. ” Allen was in a playful mood as he joined a veteran-laden offense hellbent on a Super Bowl push. The ring-less Allen fits right in there.

Retirement thoughts?

“Not anymore,” Allen said. “I’ve got a lot of juice left, whether it’s my last year or not. ” Allen revealed the 49ers pursued him in past free agency before accepting the Colts’ one-year, $3.3 million contract this year.

“Before I went to the Colts this year, I obviously was in talks with ,” Allen said. “Obviously it’s an offense you want to be a part of. is a genius, so he’ll dial it up and put guys in the right position to succeed. ” Allen made the Pro Bowl five times from 2013-23 with the Chargers, then played 2024 with the Chicago Bears .

He returned to the Chargers last season, and he admitted Wednesday he selfishly wanted his career to detour from the Colts rather than be “held hostage” there. The 49ers gave up a sixth-round pick for him.

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“He’s a great teammate, one of those glue guys, for sure,” said defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who got traded back to the 49ers from the Colts two weeks ago. Shanahan acknowledged that Allen could still face NFL discipline related to an August arrest for suspicion of drunk driving in Indiana; Allen said he can’t talk about the ongoing legal matter.

Back in 2010, Allen first came to the Bay Area, recruited to Cal by Tosh Lupoi, who’s now in his first year as head coach there. Allen is aware of the Bears’ 3-6 struggles and he’s also still salty about repeatedly losing the Big Game to Stanford’s Andrew Luck. Running back Christian McCaffrey, a Stanford product, set aside rivalry talk for next week’s Big Game at Cal to instead heap praise after meeting Allen on Wednesday: “Great dude.

Cool dude, man. He’s going to fit in great. ” “It adds another shifty element to our room, for sure,” Samuel said.

“He’s been very productive within his 14 years, like 12,000 yards. He’s pretty cool, for sure. ”Limited in Wednesday’s practice return, Samuel said his “long four weeks of recovery” has him ready to play after an Oct. 11 hamstring pull in Seattle. That comeback could come Sunday in Dallas, where five seasons ago he sparked a wild-card playoff win by running for 72 yards and a touchdown.

Defensive tackle C.J. West practiced Wednesday for the first time since surgery to remove a bone chip in his knee after the home opener. The 49ers have three weeks to evaluate him and activate him off injured reserve. He’s now wearing No. 90, after dishing No. 99 to Buckner.

“First time meeting him was during the bye week when I was rehabbing. He came into the facility, I shook his hand and I was like, ‘What’s going on, big dog? I watched a lot of your games growing up and I want you to know that’s your number, that’s all you. ’ I didn’t ask for anything.

”Starting cornerbacks Renardo Green and Deommodore Lenoir did not practice but remain day-to-day. Upton Stout was limited, as was Siran Neal Nate Hobbs is likely to come off injured reserve as he is practicing a second straight week. Jack Jones, released two weeks ago, was re-signed to the practice squad.