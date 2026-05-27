49-Year-Old Star Wars Trading Card Box Just Sold For Over $25,000

The Force is strong with this sale.

trading cards has just sold for over $25,000. Even George Lucas never expected Star Wars to be quite so successful; he was on vacation with Steven Spielberg at the time of its release, exhausted from the experience and vaguely considering giving up filmmaking.

But the true secret to Lucas’ triumph lay not in the film itself, but in his negotiating to keep the merchandise rights. It wasn’t long until Star Wars was everywhere;The 1977 Topps trading cards have become some of the most sought-after collectibles, simply because some are so rare.has just sold an unopened box of these cards for over £22,000 . According to the auction, the box attracted substantial commission bids from collectors and investors even before it went live.

“Strong early interest immediately signalled the growing strength of the vintage non-sport trading card market and ensured online bidders would have to compete aggressively if they hoped to take the lot home. ”In this case, the key to the box’s price lies in the fact nobody knew what was in it. Individual cards can often sell for between $80 and $100, but professionally graded cards are far more valuable when they’re in good condition.

That’s especially true for individual character cards. One high-graded Luke Skywalker card sold for a staggering $268,400 in September 2025, shattering records; out of more than 4,600 graded copies, it was one of only nine to achieve Gem Mint status, making it incredibly valuable. Topps originally launched these cards back in 1977, and the original blue-bordered Series 1 set captured classic scenes, behind-the-scenes moments, and every key character.

Few of these survived intact, and many suffered before collectors in 1977 didn’t have protective sleeves or grading services. It’s incredibly unusual to stumble upon an unopened box, and the winning bidder will no doubt be thrilled to discover what’s inside. It’s staggering to consider how valuable merchandise related to the original Star Wars film has become. A recent, for example, sold for $73,0072 – more than double the previous record.

These sales show just how much the non-sports trading card market has expanded over the last few years, too, becoming some of the most sought-after collectibles out there. That seems particularly true for Star Wars, which remains a massively popular franchise – as





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