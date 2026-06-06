488 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Exchange Flows Turn Even More Bearish

Shiba Inu faces renewed selling pressure as traders rapidly unwind leveraged positions and risk appetite continues to fade.

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U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.fell by as much as 1,418 percent over the course of eight hours—a striking figure that, at first glance, seems nearly impossible.

The crucial point is that price performance is not determined by percentage changes in futures flow. Rather, they monitor the movement of net capital into and out of the derivatives market. Calculating percentages can yield seemingly ridiculous numbers that surpass 100%, 500%, or even 1,000% when the flow from theSHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView Rather than a literal destruction of value, the number in SHIB's case represents a sharp reversal in trader positioning.

Net flow statistics sharply declined as futures traders quickly shifted from increasing exposure to aggressively decreasing it. This interpretation is supported by the more comprehensive market data. Spot flows are still negative, and futures outflows continue to dominate over a number of tracked timeframes. Over $4.4 million in net outflows are seen in seven-day spot flows, while three-day and five-day readings are still significantly negative.

This suggests that spot investors and speculative traders have been cutting exposure at the same time. Ripple 12-Year IPO Delay Threatens XRP; Shiba Inu Eyes Price Squeeze on Record Supply Drop; Stellar and MoneyGram to Launch USD Stablecoin - Morning Crypto Reportof over 802 billion SHIB. Although significant exchange outflows may occasionally be seen as accumulation, the current situation indicates that investors are repositioning in the face of uncertainty rather than actively purchasing the decline.

But for the time being, it's still evident from both spot and derivatives markets that risk appetite for SHIB has sharply declined. Although the reported 1,418 percent decline in futures flow may seem startling, it mainly illustrates how quickly traders have left leveraged positions, as the market is still dominated by bearish sentiment. QoreChain Launches Quantum-Safe, AI-Native Layer 1 Mainnet on June 7 as Community Presale Opens





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