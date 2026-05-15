48 Hospital Workers Access Medical Records of Southport Attack Victims

The news reports on the revelation that 48 hospital workers accessed the medical records of victims targeted by Axel Rudakubana in the Southport attack, while Belinda King, Elsie Dot Stancombe, and Alice Aguiar lost their lives. The survivor also revealed the hospital's decision to conceal the breach of privacy from the victims, who suffered unspeakable trauma.

A survivor of the Southport attack has said she is 'devastated and horrified' after it emerged that 48 hospital workers inappropriately accessed the medical records of victims who were targeted by Rudakubana's cowardly attack with a kitchen knife .

The individual in question was the instructor at the Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop, whose life was saved by the staff. Despite her gratitude, the hospital staff abused their position of trust by accessing the files of the victims who had suffered unspeakable trauma. The incident involving 48 staff members accessing medical records without good reason was reported to the Information Commissioner's Office by the hospital's trust.

Leanne Lucas, the survivor, has waived her right to anonymity and is now campaigning against knife crime





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Healthcare Act Of Terrorism Southport Attack Attack With A Kitchen Knife 48 Hospital Workers Access Medical Records Of Axel Rudakubana Staff Who Accessed Patient Records Inappropria Disciplinary Processes HSJ Nightingale Hospitals University Hospitals Of Liverpool Group

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