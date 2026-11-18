'The actor that plays him is a charisma vacuum. He just isn't strong enough to carry a series.'

,"Name a TV show that is a 10/10, but you can't recommend it because of one character," and there were some hot takes in the comments.

Here are fantastic TV shows pulled down by a single infuriating character. , but when they introduced Kayla Schaefer, I nearly turned it off. She got better, but I still find that character the most annoying and out of place.

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"in Season 2 because I just couldn't stand Kayla. I’ve always found way-over-the-top characters unwatchable, but the younger generations seem to like that humor.

". Still one of my favorite shows for nostalgia reasons and truly has some funny moments, but I really can't recommend it to anyone else based on his extremely gross behavior.

""Barney has criminal behavior, and I hate that they tried to sort of redeem him later on and threw Robin onto that sinking ship. ""I keep trying to figure out why it is that the entire season is so awful. And idk, it just is. I couldn’t be arsed to care about any of the characters, which was a really weird feeling considering I was highly invested in the storylines of the original characters.

It was just such a hollow shell of the original, and the whole scene rang false. And that Zelda! What a terrible misuse of a truly funny lady.

"is certainly negatively impacted by Mandy's character. She might be realistic, but emphasizing the PR angle was a poor fit for a show that was idealistic about public service.

""One of my all-time favorite shows, but God, she is exhausting…crashing her car onto a sidewalk to yell at her client/boyfriend in front of his colleagues? Unhinged.

""I always found that scene to be disrespectful to women in general. Like, all the men are able to comport themselves, and she's a maniac? She has high positions with multiple politicians and firms, and yet she drives onto a sidewalk and screams at people regularly? Have you met women?

""It's really jarring to go from a scene where Mare and Ned are having a really natural conversation with that fly-on-the-wall documentary feel to a scene in which Esmeralda is screeching and flouncing like a pantomime character. I really liked the actor inso I think it's the way she's been directed, but it just pulls you out of the moment so badly.

""Oh yeah, she's awful. I know she's supposed to be the narcissistic antagonist, but the writing isn't funny enough to pull off that character without making her incredibly grating. I found that entire show to be 'heh, that was kind of funny' rather than ever generating any real laughs. It's all just a bit anemic.

""He was supposed to be insufferable, and he crushed it. So much so that I hated every moment he was in.

""I get that his character is meant to be unlikable, but he actually disgusted me. On top of being unfunny and annoying, the character is just a gross person.

""He sucked on that show, and the writers clearly knew that because he wasn't featured nearly as much. There is a reason his wife became more of a foil to the Roses than him.

"They genuinely made her out of her mind in the third season. Like, comically villainous in ways that do not line up with her in the previous two seasons whatsoever. I could no longer take her or the show seriously at that point.

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". Detective Tritter, the sadistic cop with nothing else to do but snoop around, nursing his personal vendetta against a physician in Season 3. A huge drag on the tone and energy of the show. All respect to the talented actor; not his fault.

The writers just overcommitted to the gimmick of foiling the antihero with an anti-antihero. The bureaucracy is enough of an obstacle without the pall of 'I've got my eye on you.

'""I thought she was rather weak, for lack of better words, compared to every other woman Joe chased after. She just seemed very out of place.

". Ohhh, look at Dean; he's such a super great guy because he's constantly whining, demanding, and insecure, I guess. I disagree that Jess was 'better' in terms of the narrative, but as an interesting character you feel entertained watching, absolutely. Dean was so goddamn boring and SO whiny.

And he claimed to like that Rory was serious and ambitious, but every time she acted serious and ambitious , he was a huge baby. At a certain point, I was disappointed that Lorelai wasn't catching red flags.

""Dean in the first episodes was great! Then they changed his character into a wet blanket so they could introduce Jess.

". She's a terrible therapist, and not in an interesting way, just in a how the fuck do you have a practice kind of way. I can't get over the stilted, breathy way she speaks. I also really hate the storylines they gave her.

I never really liked that character, but I had to actively skip her parts starting in Season 3 because the storyline they gave her was so upsetting and unnecessary. It sucks because she's so integral, and there's so much they could have done with her character.

""He was fine in the early seasons as a dumb high school boyfriend, but I still can't believe they had Haley end up with him. ""Yeah, the cute little kid who's actually a horn dog trope really falls apart hard once the kid grows up. ""I'm only on Season 5, and at this point he's maybe, like, 14/15, and now it's actually becoming creepy. Almost every episode about him is him stalking and obsessing over girls.

""He wasn't really a horn dog . He was a 'cute kid with an old soul who acts like a classical romantic adult instead of a horny kid.

' The problem is when they grow up, the constant failures shift it from cute/funny to pathetic. "but Owen Hunt is insufferable. He is the most annoying character on the show. He's a terrible person, and I'm glad the character is leaving the show.

Owen was abusive during his marriage with Cristina. He's toxic and destroys everyone around him.

""Honestly, Jenny the whole damn time. I absolutely HATED the dumb little vignettes with her 'book.

' I fast-forward through them in any viewing now. ""She could have been such a cool, mellow, activist, and down-to-earth character to contrast everyone else in the show. But then she turned into whatever it ended up being. 🥴 Those writers did her dirty.

""I wish they leaned more into her artsy, creative side and less into her meddlesome cool-kid-wannabe plot points. Her episode when she filmed the pool fiasco in Season 1 made sense. Her wanting to go to the dance and getting fucked over by Jenny with a see-through dress was cringe.

"bad. And that Jeffrey Dean Morgan portrayed him poorly. It practically followed a script — say three lines, bounce on toes, say two words, lean back, say four more, and swing the bat; wash, rinse, repeat. He wasn't scary or intimidating; he was a caricature and not a well-done one.

""In my head, the writers/producers of the show got mad at Ed Helms for some reason that they decided to make Andy the Worst Person in the World. He became impossibly insufferable and irritating, and it felt personal.

""I don't mind that they made him a villain, but it was so dumb to do that after they already retconned him from being a dickhead to a loser to a reformed loser who deserved the manager position, then again to a dickhead loser. Like, it made the seasons with him working his way up completely pointless.

"Gets with a biker gang leader. Uses it to her advantage. Complains he's a biker gang leader. Repeat over and over again.

" "Gemma for me. The character made the wrong choice at every turn, and because she was married to the showrunner, they started adding her awful music into the show, which sent me over the edge with her.

""Gemma is truly the worst. Her character didn't grow a tiny bit over the course of the show. Not that many others DID grow, but she just fucking sucks.

"I love that show and every single other character, but Derek is so deeply unfunny, and I don't see a need for him. The only redeeming thing about him is that he has wind chimes instead of a penis; that part did make me laugh.

", but I HATE HATE HATE Marcus Pierce. And I don't usually have any problem with bad guys being, well, bad guys, but ohhhh my god, the amount I hated that dude and was ready for his storylines to be OVER.

"is the worst-written character, tbh, and Season 3 really solidified how much I cannot stand her anymore .

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"is just sooo, so, so annoying. I have a hard time being invested in this as the series' central relationship. Maybe it's more engaging for women who have been there with a guy like that, like a 'this isn't supposed to be perfect' commiseration, idk.

"I hated basically every scene she was in; I'm not sure why they made her go the badass hit person route when it never really fit her character . ""I think they lost the fucking plot when they decided Debra needed to be 'secretly' in love with her brother Dexter. "but I genuinely can't stand Lila.

It's not even in an 'Ohh, the character is so good at being unlikable' kind of way; like, she full-on infuriates me, and I wanted to stop watching the show every time she was on screen.

""She was an infuriating character for sure. Also, it didn't help that they tried to juxtapose Rita’s kinda angelic soul with her obvious af devilish one.

""I'm literally in the middle of a rewatch, and I remembered I hate her…but god, she's so terrible that I found myself fast-forwarding through some of her scenes. "might be the most useless character in any halfway decent TV show ever. Chelsea Peretti is obviously funny, but I'm not sure what the hell they were thinking with her. She serves no purpose whatsoever, and it’s actively grating whenever she’s the focus of the plot.

I generally don't like the 'exists just to be snarky to the others with no consequences' character trope in sitcoms.

""I LOVED her at the start. But all the characters started to develop and grow, and she stayed the same. I got really sick of her toward the end of her run and was very happy when she got written off.

". She sours the atmosphere, and her 'hilarious' sexual harassment of Terry that goes forever unpunished is gross. But I would still recommend the show because every other character is so great, and Gina only gets to stink up a few minutes each episode, until she thankfully leaves the show midway through.

"I was already pretty miffed that they decided to kill off and replace Andrea, but man, Delia just really sucked, in my opinion. She was a really shitty friend to Melinda. One minute she was totally on board and supportive, and the next she was back to just not believing anything she was told and thinking Melinda was out of her mind.

I know they probably needed a way to manufacture some drama, but I wish they'd done it in any other way after a certain point. It just got exhausting watching her try and make up her mind. I'm sure an argument could be made that she’s actually just acting rationally, but I'm watching a show about ghosts; I don't want rational!

"love it! Don't love the Actual Main Character, James Holden. He usually does the right thing in the end, but he sure takes a whiny and hypocritical road to get to the right thing!

""I bounced off the series when I tried to watch it right after reading the books because he was so unlike book Holden, and in really irritating ways. ""Personally, I think the actor that plays him is a charisma vacuum. He just isn't strong enough to carry a series.

"is my favorite show, but every time I rewatch it, this dude manages to piss me off even more than the last time. I cannot stand him.

SPOILERS AHEAD: Leaving Anya at the altar, the cheating on Cordelia, the self-righteous attitude toward Buffy on many occasions, participating in getting her kicked out of her own dang house, telling her to go after Riley, the refusal to understand that Angel is not the same as Angelus . There are just so many truly awful things about this guy.

""I will still recommend it every time, but he is genuinely the worst character in television history. God, I hate him.

""I also love Kristen Schaal and loved The Guide when she first appeared, but they completely changed her character when they made her part of the main cast. And not for the better — where before she sort of outranked them and had to deal with their idiocy, later she became like a fifth wheel who was always trying to win their approval?

I didn't get it, and since there are few actors better at showing pissed-off exasperation, it robbed her of her most powerful theatrical weapons.

"so many times, and I just cannot get on board with Jess. And I typically love shows with female leads! I know it’s widely beloved and a 10/10 in many people’s eyes. I want so badly to be in on the memes.

""I think she was very much a product of the times. Everyone else's character ages fairly well, but Jessica Day is firmly stuck in the 2007–2010 fashion, mannerisms, speaking, everything for pretty much most of the show. It's on overdrive in Season 1, and extremely grating. It doesn't help that Schmidt, Winston, and Nick get some of the best writing.

Nick by himself is not that entertaining, just another 'life sucks for me specifically' manchild in his 30s. The storylines where he is without Schmidt or Winston are pretty skippable for me, but when they are together, they're a comedy powerhouse. Winston and Schmidt are incredible in any scene they're in, which is a tough act to follow.

""It felt like she was manipulating Sheldon into being her ideal boyfriend and was very woe-is-me . ""Susan is just the worst. The only consolation was all the bad things that ended up happening to her, especially since they were mostly her own fault.

"that they went that way with her, because before that she actually had the potential to get out of that hellhole. But in trueThe daughter felt so out of place and didn't provide anything of value to the show. I absolutely love the series, but whenever she's on screen, I get physically and visibly uncomfortable. She wasn't a bad actor; her character was just a contrast to everyone else and never hit the vibe of any scene.

". The show is great, and I do recommend it to people, but I warn them beforehand that Piper is insufferable.

""I tried to start rewatching the show recently and couldn’t make it through the first few episodes. Knowing Piper only gets worse as time progresses, I gave up entirely.

""I never had an issue with the actor; it was all writing. Whether that was from the creator ... But man, Pierce really kills the vibe onis how all these characters are in very different stages in life, but Chase was clearly not on the same wavelength as the rest of the cast.

"for the first few years, and then Steve Urkel became the central character and ruined it. So irritating, and no other characters were given a chance to be funny. "